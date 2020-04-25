Our new offensive line

theFreak41
Starter
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 325
- Reaction score
- 41
With the additions of Austin Jackson (6'5" 322), Robert Hunt (6'5" 323), and Solomon Kindley (6'3" 337) in the draft, combined with the free-agent acquisitions of Karras (6'4" 300) and Flowers (6'6" 330), and the very steady Jessie Davis (6'6" 321) we have definitely got a type. So my question is, how do we shuffle them? Do players like Deiter, Calhoun, Davenport, and Isidora have roles?
Personally, I think we keep Davis at Right Tackle, put Hunt at Right Guard, Karras at Center (obviously), Flowers at Left Guard, and Jackson at Left Tackle
LT: Jackson / isidora
Lg: Flowers / Kindley
Cc: Karras / Deiter
Rg: Hunt / Calhoun
RT: Davis / Davenport
Do we have enough depth? Who stands to be cut? Is my lineup feasible, or should we swap Davis and Hunt?
