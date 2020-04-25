Our new offensive line

T

theFreak41

Starter
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
325
Reaction score
41
With the additions of Austin Jackson (6'5" 322), Robert Hunt (6'5" 323), and Solomon Kindley (6'3" 337) in the draft, combined with the free-agent acquisitions of Karras (6'4" 300) and Flowers (6'6" 330), and the very steady Jessie Davis (6'6" 321) we have definitely got a type. So my question is, how do we shuffle them? Do players like Deiter, Calhoun, Davenport, and Isidora have roles?

Personally, I think we keep Davis at Right Tackle, put Hunt at Right Guard, Karras at Center (obviously), Flowers at Left Guard, and Jackson at Left Tackle

LT: Jackson / isidora
Lg: Flowers / Kindley
Cc: Karras / Deiter
Rg: Hunt / Calhoun
RT: Davis / Davenport

Do we have enough depth? Who stands to be cut? Is my lineup feasible, or should we swap Davis and Hunt?
 
S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
433
Reaction score
619
Starting line up looks pretty good. Sooooo much better than what we had. Next year we just need a RT (possibly a center if Karras doesn’t workout) and the rebuilt OL will be complete
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,554
Reaction score
786
theFreak41 said:
With the additions of Austin Jackson (6'5" 322), Robert Hunt (6'5" 323), and Solomon Kindley (6'3" 337) in the draft, combined with the free-agent acquisitions of Karras (6'4" 300) and Flowers (6'6" 330), and the very steady Jessie Davis (6'6" 321) we have definitely got a type. So my question is, how do we shuffle them? Do players like Deiter, Calhoun, Davenport, and Isidora have roles?

Personally, I think we keep Davis at Right Tackle, put Hunt at Right Guard, Karras at Center (obviously), Flowers at Left Guard, and Jackson at Left Tackle

LT: Jackson / isidora
Lg: Flowers / Kindley
Cc: Karras / Deiter
Rg: Hunt / Calhoun
RT: Davis / Davenport

Do we have enough depth? Who stands to be cut? Is my lineup feasible, or should we swap Davis and Hunt?
Click to expand...
Competition baby, competition! Versatility and competition. I love it. Build in the trenches. Secondary has pieces to potentially be exceptional. And we have hope that Tua will be the great QB we have been wishing for for 25 years. (Marino’s prime). But, I am quite pleased with this draft, and free agency period! Go Fins!
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,365
Reaction score
8,706
If this is our "new" line, then we're going to get Tua killed for certain. Jackson is a 1st rounder, but he's at least a year away. Hunt may never be NFL caliber, IMHO. We're banking on one good year from Flowers, but he looks to be our best returning OL. Davis is probably our most reliable ... wow, that's scary stuff.

I honestly cannot believe we spent a 1st, 2nd, and 4th on OL, and will have zero new starters in 2020, and may not even have improved our OL. It's an absolutely horrible OL draft. I have hope for Jackson, but he's a down-the-road guy. Kindley can play, but he's not dominant, and he's the 4th rounder. Hunt ... I think was a bad pick . Ugh.

While some teams continue to build solid OL, the Miami Dolphins continue to throw draft picks away along the OL.
 
R

Russ57

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
371
Reaction score
346
My opinion FWIW.

Jackson (LT), Flowers (LG), Karras (C), Kindley (RG), Hunt (RT)

Davis can pick up the slack on the right side if someone doesn't pan out. Still think we should get Jason Peters as insurance/mentor.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,177
Reaction score
2,781
Flores is going to start the drafted players. Remember, last year he fired the line coach who wanted to play the vets.

If we get training camp this year... day 1 sees Karras, Flowers and 3 rookies. This will be sooo much fun to watch.

Yes, it might be a disaster... but it might be beautiful.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,345
Reaction score
3,787
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Ahh Fitz will do fine behind that line. Tua and the line will be ready at around the same time. There is no rush on any of this stuff, the 2020 Dolphins and Tua will not be hoisting the Lombardi trophy next February there is plenty of time for this to play out. I think unnecessary impatience is going to be my biggest pet peeve in the next year and I’m going to keep pointing it out :=).
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,470
Reaction score
2,100
Digital said:
If this is our "new" line, then we're going to get Tua killed for certain. Jackson is a 1st rounder, but he's at least a year away. Hunt may never be NFL caliber, IMHO. We're banking on one good year from Flowers, but he looks to be our best returning OL. Davis is probably our most reliable ... wow, that's scary stuff.

I honestly cannot believe we spent a 1st, 2nd, and 4th on OL, and will have zero new starters in 2020, and may not even have improved our OL. It's an absolutely horrible OL draft. I have hope for Jackson, but he's a down-the-road guy. Kindley can play, but he's not dominant, and he's the 4th rounder. Hunt ... I think was a bad pick . Ugh.

While some teams continue to build solid OL, the Miami Dolphins continue to throw draft picks away along the OL.
Click to expand...
Hey I’m short on cash can you throw me mega million numbers? Since you can tell that Jackson is a year or more away from being decent and Hunt is a bust already.

Ever seen anything as glass half full? Asking for a friend.
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,245
Reaction score
2,590
Location
Bismarck, ND
Improved from last year but still a ton of questions. This just proves that Tua will be riding the bench until this offensive line proves itself.

I still have far more questions about the tackles than I do the interior.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,345
Reaction score
3,787
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Dolphinator530 said:
Hey I’m short on cash can you throw me mega million numbers? Since you can tell that Jackson is a year or more away from being decent and Hunt is a bust already.

Ever seen anything as glass half full? Asking for a friend.
Click to expand...
No rush anyway. No super bowl in 2020 we just need to let it play out. This is a long term plan.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,365
Reaction score
8,706
Dolphinator530 said:
Hey I’m short on cash can you throw me mega million numbers? Since you can tell that Jackson is a year or more away from being decent and Hunt is a bust already.

Ever seen anything as glass half full? Asking for a friend.
Click to expand...
Asking for a friend is what the draft is all about. Nah, given how this front office just squandered this draft capital ... there will be no loans, sorry brother.

Fingers crossed Tua holds up, or this may be Coach Flo's last year.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,345
Reaction score
3,787
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Digital said:
Asking for a friend is what the draft is all about. Nah, given how this front office just squandered this draft capital ... there will be no loans, sorry brother.

Fingers crossed Tua holds up, or this may be Coach Flo's last year.
Click to expand...
What? There is no rush, we may not even see Tua in 2020.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom