Our new offensive line

If this is our "new" line, then we're going to get Tua killed for certain. Jackson is a 1st rounder, but he's at least a year away. Hunt may never be NFL caliber, IMHO. We're banking on one good year from Flowers, but he looks to be our best returning OL. Davis is probably our most reliable ... wow, that's scary stuff.



I honestly cannot believe we spent a 1st, 2nd, and 4th on OL, and will have zero new starters in 2020, and may not even have improved our OL. It's an absolutely horrible OL draft. I have hope for Jackson, but he's a down-the-road guy. Kindley can play, but he's not dominant, and he's the 4th rounder. Hunt ... I think was a bad pick . Ugh.



While some teams continue to build solid OL, the Miami Dolphins continue to throw draft picks away along the OL.