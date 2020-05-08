Our Pick From Texans Could Be Top Three

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,917
Reaction score
6,316
Location
Marco Island
houston texans schedule

Wow. The Texans could go 3-13 next year. That would make our #1 pick from them possibly a top three pick. I know it's early but what do we do in that scenario? Some would want us to move back and get more picks if we're sitting at a place where Fields or Lawrence can still be obtained. Crazy.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
1,818
Reaction score
1,002
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Fin-Loco said:
houston texans schedule

Wow. The Texans could go 3-13 next year. That would make our #1 pick from them possibly a top three pick. I know it's early but what do we do in that scenario? Some would want us to move back and get more picks if we're sitting at a place where Fields or Lawrence can still be obtained. Crazy.
Click to expand...
It’s a tough sched but that would be massive incompetence or huge injury issues to go 3-13 with Watson at QB. You never know but teams that look like they’re gonna be tough on the sched at times disappoint and vice versa.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
5,852
Reaction score
1,250
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Only way its top three is if Watson goes down.

Would be so hard for me to pass on Lawrence I have to admit and I am a huge Tua fan. I would keep Tua over Fields I think, but hes good too.

Depending on your evaluation at that point and assuming you have them graded equally, you try to trade either Lawrence/Fields/Tua and see who gets you the most capital and then take the other. If you have a top 2 pick then that's pure gold. Its a good problem to have.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,917
Reaction score
6,316
Location
Marco Island
Andyman said:
It’s a tough sched but that would be massive incompetence or huge injury issues to go 3-13 with Watson at QB. You never know but teams that look like they’re gonna be tough on the sched at times disappoint and vice versa.
Click to expand...
Sure. But without Hopkins is a huge talent drop to Cooks based on everything other than when he was with the Saints...
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,460
Reaction score
698
Watson get hit by a car or something? As long as he is playing this year they probably won’t win under 6. Games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom