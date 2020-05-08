Our Pick From Texans Could Be Top Three

Fin-Loco
houston texans schedule
Wow. The Texans could go 3-13 next year. That would make our #1 pick from them possibly a top three pick. I know it's early but what do we do in that scenario? Some would want us to move back and get more picks if we're sitting at a place where Fields or Lawrence can still be obtained. Crazy.
