Our Rookie Wide Receivers

Lots of nice chatter about these three during training camp, so I'll post a bit of info about each from NFLDraftBuzz. No idea how reputable they are, but what the heck.

  • Does not have exceptional straight-line speed but takes advantage of open seams when his quarterback is on target.
  • Goes up high for jump balls. Good flexibility and reach to snatch back-shoulder throws.
  • Has enough upper-body strength and tenacity to be very effective as a downfield blocker. Is not shy about taking on his man, provides some pop and will open a running lane for his back at the next level.

  • Does not have exceptional straight-line speed but takes advantage of open seams when his quarterback is on target.
  • Has the size, length, and strength to defeat press jams. Can make the spectacular catch. A decent open-field runner with some agility and the ability to break tackles.
  • A long-striding athlete with good playing speed. Usually sure-handed with the concentration to snatch the ball out of the air.

  • Does not possess top breakaway speed, though he's rarely caught from behind.
  • Has a knack for getting open and is a quarterback's best friend - passers just need to toss the ball in his area and he'll come down with it.
  • Has the strong hands any NFL wide receiver coach and quarterback would covet. Tracks the deep ball over either shoulder and brings in passes fluidly without breaking stride downfield.
 
Love it. Thanks for posting. These kids are exciting. Miami did very well, in finding players, especially with limited draft picks.
 
