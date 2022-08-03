Our Rookie Wide Receivers

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Lots of nice chatter about these three during training camp, so I'll post a bit of info about each from NFLDraftBuzz. No idea how reputable they are, but what the heck.
Tanner Conner Wide Receiver Idaho State | NFL Draft Profile & Scouting Report
- Does not have exceptional straight-line speed but takes advantage of open seams when his quarterback is on target.
- Goes up high for jump balls. Good flexibility and reach to snatch back-shoulder throws.
- Has enough upper-body strength and tenacity to be very effective as a downfield blocker. Is not shy about taking on his man, provides some pop and will open a running lane for his back at the next level.
Erik Ezukanma Wide Receiver Texas Tech | NFL Draft Profile & Scouting Report
- Has the size, length, and strength to defeat press jams. Can make the spectacular catch. A decent open-field runner with some agility and the ability to break tackles.
- A long-striding athlete with good playing speed. Usually sure-handed with the concentration to snatch the ball out of the air.
Braylon Sanders Wide Receiver Ole Miss | NFL Draft Profile & Scouting Report
- Does not possess top breakaway speed, though he's rarely caught from behind.
- Has a knack for getting open and is a quarterback's best friend - passers just need to toss the ball in his area and he'll come down with it.
- Has the strong hands any NFL wide receiver coach and quarterback would covet. Tracks the deep ball over either shoulder and brings in passes fluidly without breaking stride downfield.