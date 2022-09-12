 Our running game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our running game

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Let's table the Tua discussions for just a second and talk about our running game against New England.

In a word: ugly. Chase Edmonds ran 12 times for 25 yards. Mostert had 5 attempts for 16 yards. 2.4 ypc between them both.

No matter what you think about Tua, this offense cannot succeed long term without a competent running game. Period. Unless Coach McDaniel is going to drastically change the philosophy he's worked under for his entire professional career, that's just the way it is.

Obviously it's just one game, but there were a lot of issues in that one game. To be fair, there were also some good runs that looked promising. But in the AFC, with the high-powered offenses we're playing this year, we need a running game to keep the other guys off the field.

What are y'alls thoughts on week 1's running game
 
I believe there are plays that the coaches did not want to show until week 3 or 4.

I don't think we saw much of the playbook yesterday.
 
It was a disappointment, but I'm not hitting the panic button yet. I always figured it would take a few weeks for the offense to really hit its stride. I think the running game will take longer to develop than the passing game due to our talent level in key spots along the line plus the new blocking scheme these guys are trying to learn and implement. The running attack is literally MM's specialty. I have a ton of respect for him, Frank Smith and Matt Applebaum and think they're going to get things ironed out. I'm excited at what Edmonds brings to the table, particularly catching passes out of the backfield, and Mostert can definitely be a weapon for us if he stays healthy.
 
We brought in two RBs who rely on speed and space, and sadly... backs like this get stuffed a lot. Back in Barry Sanders day, the knock on him was that he'd get you 20 yards, then 2, 2, and -1.
Backs like this make sense for the offense that we run, but on days when they don't spring a big run, their per carry average will be low.
Add to this, the fact that Jax went out in the second quarter when he got rolled from behind, and I'm happy we survived week one.

We do, however, still need a bigger back for the committee.
 
Our running game was well below par. Have to keep in mind the opposition. Belicheat has historically been one of the best coaches at countering the wide zone scheme. This is despite their ordinary run defense ranking in 2021. Hopefully we see some improvement as our o-line get more familiar with the scheme.
 
It needs to get better, for sure.

I believe it will. Not that it's an excuse because the numbers were terrible, but the Putz have always been good against the run. I like to think that every game will be used for teaching points by our coaches (both run and pass blocking), and the situation should steadily improve. No doubt we have a ways to go, and to be a legit playoff team we have to tighten up considerably.
 
