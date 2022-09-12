Let's table the Tua discussions for just a second and talk about our running game against New England.



In a word: ugly. Chase Edmonds ran 12 times for 25 yards. Mostert had 5 attempts for 16 yards. 2.4 ypc between them both.



No matter what you think about Tua, this offense cannot succeed long term without a competent running game. Period. Unless Coach McDaniel is going to drastically change the philosophy he's worked under for his entire professional career, that's just the way it is.



Obviously it's just one game, but there were a lot of issues in that one game. To be fair, there were also some good runs that looked promising. But in the AFC, with the high-powered offenses we're playing this year, we need a running game to keep the other guys off the field.



What are y'alls thoughts on week 1's running game