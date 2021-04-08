Overtaking Buffalo, the Next Step in Miami's Progression

It was so much fun watching Miami this year and the gains made on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins beat six opponents by double-figures, and were in the playoff race until the last day of the season. I didn't expect that.



The season ended on a sour note, though, as the Dolphins played their worst game against Buffalo. In the first matchup between the two teams, Miami led late before the Bills won it. Injuries at wide receiver didn't help, but the pass rush after the first quarter, was virtually non-existent.



So, now the Dolphins are in a different position with the draft approaching. The 2021 season, is about taking the next step, the continued development of the young players and finding a way to beat Buffalo. The Bills are standing in Miami's way of competing for a division title. I think it's a doable challenge to at least split the series with Buffalo. After the Bills ran up the score, I can't wait to play them. You know Flores will have his team ready.



Couple of notes. Look how much Josh Allen developed when Buffalo made the Diggs trade. Having a receiver who gets open, helped Allen tremendously. More often than not, Diggs was Allen's first read. He didn't have to go through as many progressions, which meant fewer sacks and hits.



Pairing one of the top receivers in the draft with Tua could do the same thing for him. In my opinion, that's more so Smith or Waddle, who excel at getting open quickly.



Secondly, is the pass rush. Buffalo's offensive line won both games for them against Miami. They gave Allen time to throw the ball and find wide open receivers. I think most of us agree this draft doesn't have a Bosa or a Chase Young type talent so that might be a tough get.



I would argue that improving the offensive line and running game, along with getting a top receiver, could be enough to take over the Bills. Make opponents play from behind, and that works into Miami's defensive scheme.