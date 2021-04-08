 Overtaking Buffalo, the Next Step in Miami's Progression | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Overtaking Buffalo, the Next Step in Miami's Progression

It was so much fun watching Miami this year and the gains made on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins beat six opponents by double-figures, and were in the playoff race until the last day of the season. I didn't expect that.

The season ended on a sour note, though, as the Dolphins played their worst game against Buffalo. In the first matchup between the two teams, Miami led late before the Bills won it. Injuries at wide receiver didn't help, but the pass rush after the first quarter, was virtually non-existent.

So, now the Dolphins are in a different position with the draft approaching. The 2021 season, is about taking the next step, the continued development of the young players and finding a way to beat Buffalo. The Bills are standing in Miami's way of competing for a division title. I think it's a doable challenge to at least split the series with Buffalo. After the Bills ran up the score, I can't wait to play them. You know Flores will have his team ready.

Couple of notes. Look how much Josh Allen developed when Buffalo made the Diggs trade. Having a receiver who gets open, helped Allen tremendously. More often than not, Diggs was Allen's first read. He didn't have to go through as many progressions, which meant fewer sacks and hits.

Pairing one of the top receivers in the draft with Tua could do the same thing for him. In my opinion, that's more so Smith or Waddle, who excel at getting open quickly.

Secondly, is the pass rush. Buffalo's offensive line won both games for them against Miami. They gave Allen time to throw the ball and find wide open receivers. I think most of us agree this draft doesn't have a Bosa or a Chase Young type talent so that might be a tough get.

I would argue that improving the offensive line and running game, along with getting a top receiver, could be enough to take over the Bills. Make opponents play from behind, and that works into Miami's defensive scheme.
 
I'll be pretty surprised if Buffalo and Josh Allen look as good this year as they did last year. Allen had I think it was 21 dropped picks, that's incredibly lucky. Luck like that doesn't usually strike twice for the same team in the NFL.
 
more weapon would help but problems w draft pick you just dont know. it takes times for some of these player to become good. we will see bills looks good last yr.. i hate say this but bills aint that fur away from beating k.c. we need step our game up in 2021..i think dolphins should be wildcard team.
 
I respectfully disagree with the title.

The next step in Miami’s progression is to improve themselves in every area through development and discipline.

The path to improvement is internal which is where power lies.

Buffalo is going to Buffalo. That’s not where Miami has power to progress.

Like what LeBron James says, “Put in the hard work and live with the results.”
 
Miami needs to draft a defensive player that chases Josh Allen backwards. Cannot have him sitting in the pocket 5+ seconds and all comfortable.
 
I would say the next step is to draft defense that’s why Buffalo put 52 points on us right?
 
New England Patriots are making a run , they’re getting all players that opted out back, signed a **** load of good players and bill is still the coach. AFC east will be a very tough division.
 
I would say the next step is to draft defense that’s why Buffalo put 52 points on us right?
i don t care how good defense is your not going stop bills all games.. we need score point. afc east is going be very tough division.
 
I agree. I think 2020 was a career year for Allen and I think he drops back to middle of the pack or just outside the top 10 this year.

As great as he was in 2020, he still isn't a quick processor which is why Diggs was so important.
 
True, but ultimately Miami needs to beat Buffalo for any playoff opportunity.

The Dolphins were 10-4 against the rest of the league with close losses in all of those.

But I do agree it's not just about Buffalo. We don't want to become the Jets where winning against Miami makes it a successful season.
 
Lol is that what seperates Miami from the Bills? A defensive player to chase him?
Is that what was lacking with the Colt's and the Ravens in the playoffs?
Is that what KC had and why they beat the Bills? A player that was able to chase Allen?
 
I've heard nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. /s
 
People want a team that score in 2 plays on Command

Look at the QB and the skill players to determine how aggressive the Offence will be

Holding onto the ball 2/3 of the time will certainly help any defense

Death by a thousand paper cuts demoralize opponent

Turnovers determine winners and losers not always but in most cases

Based on what I kno from last year this is going to be a ball control offence that is not going to Will the game away by conceding TOs - or attempt a lot of long throws just because they want to take the top off the D

Based on the new QB’s skill set I think they want the ball out fast with few TOs and intend to break down the opponent’s will gashing them on long Drives with a few more skill-players in tow we can gather more but they need did not have the horses to succeed with this plan over a full schedule

When the safeties creep up to stop the short stuff that keeps the chains moving and the CBs look too long into the backfield they wil take advantage by throwing deep

We wil obviously kno more based on who the select at the draft
 
