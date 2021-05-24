 Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

The $64 question is ... who shows up? Is it the guy from a few years ago all healed up and ready to dominate, or is it a formerly ultra-speedy guy who has now lost a step and become an unreliable pass rusher? Yes, some team may indeed get a steal. But if he ends up being the latter, he might be a colossal flop as a FA and get cut after 1 season and a lot of dead cap. Am I intrigued? Hellz yes, who wouldn't be!!! But this one comes with a very large and bright orange BUYER BEWARE sticker, that even in the art-deco district of Miami ... should stand out.

Personally, I'm not ready to make this gamble right now, because we're building something special on defense, and we can become great without making a massive gamble, IMHO.
 
I have faith in their decisions, I imagine it won't cost much and certainly worthy to kick some tires on dudes that were promising at some point. Let's just hope they stay away from the fa backs cause they can't find one although the odds say they have to hit eventually.
 
Cut after 1 season with a lot of dead cap?? Huh??

can’t see him getting more than a 1 year deal at this point
 
