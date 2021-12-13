Pats v Colts this week

I really think this may end up being the most important game to monitor. I know there are a bunch of scenarios out there, but I keep coming back to this one. I think we need NE to win. Colts then travel to Arizona the following week. That could give them two loses. Chargers, Bill/Pats loser are locks for two of the WCs. If Colts beats Pats, they will most likely have 10 or more wins knocking us out. If Pats lose, we will need the Bills to beat them in NE the following week possibly setting up a do or die game in Miami. Do we really trust the Bills to go to NE and beat them?