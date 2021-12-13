 Pats v Colts this week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pats v Colts this week

V

Virginia99

Jun 4, 2007
885
899
I really think this may end up being the most important game to monitor. I know there are a bunch of scenarios out there, but I keep coming back to this one. I think we need NE to win. Colts then travel to Arizona the following week. That could give them two loses. Chargers, Bill/Pats loser are locks for two of the WCs. If Colts beats Pats, they will most likely have 10 or more wins knocking us out. If Pats lose, we will need the Bills to beat them in NE the following week possibly setting up a do or die game in Miami. Do we really trust the Bills to go to NE and beat them?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
20,731
20,152
Virginia99 said:
Nope! I think like how the Bills dominate us, I just think the Patriots just know how to beat the Bills.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Dec 30, 2006
5,175
2,253
Orlando, FL
Lets go Colts.

But you should want NE. A NE win (no other games played) You playoff odds 8%, a Indy win playoff odds 6%

Per NYT Playoff machine. The Biggest impact to playoffs Sunday for you though is your own game. Have to win it

www.nytimes.com

How the Miami Dolphins Can Make the Playoffs: Through Week 14

The Dolphins have a 6% chance to make the playoffs.
www.nytimes.com
 
FinSolari

FinSolari

Nov 1, 2004
871
629
Miami, FL
I think there are too many scenarios that can make you go crazy and it’ll all be moot if the dolphins don’t take care of business.
 
1

1Dolfan

Apr 5, 2006
758
590
31
TORONTO
the obvious teams we want to win are... Cheifs, Raiders, Titans, Panthers, Green Bay
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
20,731
20,152
FinSolari said:
And this is the scary part! Non of us want to think it, but historically our Dolphins are bound to lose an important game in this scenerio.

Hopefully they break the trend and handle their business going 4-0.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Dec 30, 2006
5,175
2,253
Orlando, FL
1Dolfan said:
the obvious teams we want to win are... Cheifs, Raiders, Titans, Panthers, Green Bay
Chiefs Win - 7%, Chiefs lose - 7%
Raiders win - 7%, Raiders lose - 7%
Titans Win 7% - Titans Lose 7%
Panthers win - 8% Panthers lose 6%
Green Bay Win - 7% GB Lose 6%
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Mar 12, 2003
13,857
35,712
Land of Loco!
Virginia99 said:
I mean it's up there because as much as we want to ascend the "in the hunt" list it's really about eventually having some/one or all of the 3 non division champ spots getting vacated so we have a space to move to. I think Pats give Colts their 7th loss and they aren't beating AZ so that would mean they are 6-8 by the time we're done handing the Saints their @ss.
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

Mar 13, 2006
1,216
71
New York, NY
I think it is crucial for the Bucs to destroy the Saints this weekend so as to cripple their playoff chances and demoralize them ahead of the MNF game against the Dolphins.

I fear this matchup more than the Titans, with or without Henry. And if the Saints are coming off of an upset win over the Bucs, I don't like the Dolphins' chances on the road in prime time.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Jul 30, 2013
3,165
4,429
San Antonio
ANUFan said:
And it’s usually a loss to Buffalo…luckily those are out the way until we wreck their *** in the playoffs.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Mar 12, 2003
13,857
35,712
Land of Loco!
royalshank said:
Yikes. Those %s are low.
Those percentages are how much they help our odds if we don't win this weekend. If we win we're into the 10-20% chances going into the Saints game. Obviously, they keep increasing with each win of ours.
 
