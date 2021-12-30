 Pep Hamilton for OC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pep Hamilton for OC

C

CSONKA1966

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 9, 2011
Messages
741
Reaction score
769
The guy is the qb coach in Houston. Look at what he has done for Mills.last yr for Herbert and before that for Andrew Luck.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,286
Reaction score
460
Age
55
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
EasyRider said:
I would hire Miley Cyrus as OC at this point
Click to expand...
I can hear her now..... " OK fellas, just stick your disgusting tongue out at 'em ....... every play. Stick it in their earhole, jab their eyeball, steal their towel with it! Whatever it takes!" Did I mention I love hillbilly skeezers?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom