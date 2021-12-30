Pep Hamilton for OC

CSONKA1966
The guy is the qb coach in Houston. Look at what he has done for Mills.last yr for Herbert and before that for Andrew Luck.
I can hear her now..... " OK fellas, just stick your disgusting tongue out at 'em ....... every play. Stick it in their earhole, jab their eyeball, steal their towel with it! Whatever it takes!" Did I mention I love hillbilly skeezers?
