 Peter King: No playoffs for Miami, Bills-Rams Super Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Peter King: No playoffs for Miami, Bills-Rams Super Bowl

T

The Beatles

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
406
Reaction score
316
“I’m picking a Rams-Bills Super Bowl. Obvious rejoinder: What’s wrong with Kansas City and Tampa Bay? You had them ranked 1-2 in the spring. The answer is, Nothing.

I really liked the Bills and Rams when I went to their camps. I think it’s Buffalo’s breakthrough year, and I think Matthew Stafford gives the Rams the kind of offensive confidence and explosiveness they haven’t had since we all thought Jared Goff was The Answer, in early 2018. More about each in a moment, and some explanations.

Here’s how I see the pennant races, with the wild cards asterisked and teams not in the playoffs last year marked with a # sign:


AFC Seeds
1 Buffalo
2 Kansas City
3 Tennessee
4 Cleveland
5 New England*#
6 L.A. Chargers*#
7 Baltimore*

Wild Card: Kansas City over Baltimore, Chargers over Tennessee, New England over Cleveland.
Divisional: Buffalo over L.A. Chargers, Kansas City over New England.
Conference: Buffalo 27, Kansas City 25.

NFC Seeds
1 Tampa Bay
2 Green Bay
3 L.A. Rams
4 Dallas#
5 San Francisco*#
6 New Orleans*
7 Seattle*

Wild Card: Green Bay over Seattle, L.A. Rams over New Orleans, San Francisco over Dallas.
Divisional: Tampa Bay over San Francisco, L.A. Rams over Green Bay.
Conference: L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27.

Super Bowl LVI, at Los Angeles, Feb. 13, 2022: L.A. Rams 33, Buffalo 24.”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

FMIA: 2021 NFL Season Predictions, Super Bowl LVI - Peter King, NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column leads off with his 2021 NFL predictions, a Super Bowl LVI pick, award winners and much more.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
14,643
Reaction score
7,212
Location
Calgary Alberta
The Beatles said:
“I’m picking a Rams-Bills Super Bowl. Obvious rejoinder: What’s wrong with Kansas City and Tampa Bay? You had them ranked 1-2 in the spring. The answer is, Nothing.

I really liked the Bills and Rams when I went to their camps. I think it’s Buffalo’s breakthrough year, and I think Matthew Stafford gives the Rams the kind of offensive confidence and explosiveness they haven’t had since we all thought Jared Goff was The Answer, in early 2018. More about each in a moment, and some explanations.

Here’s how I see the pennant races, with the wild cards asterisked and teams not in the playoffs last year marked with a # sign:


AFC Seeds
1 Buffalo
2 Kansas City
3 Tennessee
4 Cleveland
5 New England*#
6 L.A. Chargers*#
7 Baltimore*

Wild Card: Kansas City over Baltimore, Chargers over Tennessee, New England over Cleveland.
Divisional: Buffalo over L.A. Chargers, Kansas City over New England.
Conference: Buffalo 27, Kansas City 25.

NFC Seeds
1 Tampa Bay
2 Green Bay
3 L.A. Rams
4 Dallas#
5 San Francisco*#
6 New Orleans*
7 Seattle*

Wild Card: Green Bay over Seattle, L.A. Rams over New Orleans, San Francisco over Dallas.
Divisional: Tampa Bay over San Francisco, L.A. Rams over Green Bay.
Conference: L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27.

Super Bowl LVI, at Los Angeles, Feb. 13, 2022: L.A. Rams 33, Buffalo 24.”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

FMIA: 2021 NFL Season Predictions, Super Bowl LVI - Peter King, NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column leads off with his 2021 NFL predictions, a Super Bowl LVI pick, award winners and much more.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
32CAC0BD-1C64-490F-A470-95FCF4632731.jpeg
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
1,606
Location
Louisville, Ky
Not to bash our own dudes but we have a lot to prove before we are in that upper echelon of playoff teams. So it doesn't really bother me that we aren't on the list of playoff teams. We have to go out there and earn it. Winning cures all.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,368
Reaction score
10,948
Everyone has an opinion. I respect his. Could certainly see Buffalo.

New England over Miami for the playoffs is possible, but I think the Dolphins are the better team.
 
T

The Beatles

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
406
Reaction score
316
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Everyone has an opinion. I respect his. Could certainly see Buffalo.

New England over Miami for the playoffs is possible, but I think the Dolphins are the better team.
Click to expand...

I think I agree, and Miami has a chance to prove us both right in 7 days!
 
KTDolphins

KTDolphins

You have made me angry very angry indeed
Joined
Sep 14, 2009
Messages
1,290
Reaction score
136
Location
Mars
I know its hard for anyone to pick us for anything. Everything always seems to fall apart in the worst ways for us. Keep getting convincing wins and the birds will chirp our way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom