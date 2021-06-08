 PFF Ranks Miami's Defensive Line 28th | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Ranks Miami's Defensive Line 28th

S

I respect PFF and find some of their information useful, but ranking Miami's defensive line 28th seems extremely low.

Admittedly, there's no way to know how good Phillips will become. That's an unknown and the team really needs him to be a plus player.

But the Dolphins do have nice depth and solid starters in Ogbah, Wilkins and Davis. I think it's an overall unit that's top half in the NFL.

Am I looking at it with aqua colored glasses?
 
I don't think you are, but they probably do have a point.

Not sure why you respect PFF, but that's an entirely different matter.

I really depends how they (or anyone else) "weight" the categories they are using for their metrics.

For example, if they are putting a high value on sacks, we fall very low. We also weren't very good against the run.

Set aside your love of the team, and affection for our players, and what does the raw data say?

I do believe much of this is due to philosophy and scheme, but we gave up a ton of yards, and there's no way to sugarcoat that fact.
 
