PFF Ranks Miami's Defensive Line 28th

SF Dolphin Fan
I respect PFF and find some of their information useful, but ranking Miami's defensive line 28th seems extremely low.
Admittedly, there's no way to know how good Phillips will become. That's an unknown and the team really needs him to be a plus player.
But the Dolphins do have nice depth and solid starters in Ogbah, Wilkins and Davis. I think it's an overall unit that's top half in the NFL.
Am I looking at it with aqua colored glasses?
