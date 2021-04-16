 Pitts, welcome to South Florida. Falcons will take Field | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pitts, welcome to South Florida. Falcons will take Field

Sewell = waste pick
www.atlantafalcons.com

Report: Falcons will attend Justin Fields’ second pro day

The Atlanta Falcons will reportedly attend Justin Fields' second pro day
Falcons will attend Field second pro day. This telling me Atl is serious about Field. That means QB will go 1234.

Cincy should take Sewell to keep their QB healthy.

Miami is on the clock. You can see Grier picking up the phone calling Pitts.
 
If Fields is there at 4.
1) Two teams made a big mistake
2) Hahaha Jets blew it again
3) Atl has to take Fields
4) If Atl passes in Fields they set their franchise back 8 years
 
