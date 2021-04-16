Pitts, welcome to South Florida. Falcons will take Field

Dan13Forever
Report: Falcons will attend Justin Fields’ second pro day
The Atlanta Falcons will reportedly attend Justin Fields' second pro day
www.atlantafalcons.com
Falcons will attend Field second pro day. This telling me Atl is serious about Field. That means QB will go 1234.
Cincy should take Sewell to keep their QB healthy.
Miami is on the clock. You can see Grier picking up the phone calling Pitts.