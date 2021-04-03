Player(s) You'd Pound the Table for in the Middle Rounds?

We've talked a lot about the first 50 picks, but every year there are mid-round and late round picks who contribute to NFL teams.



Who are some of these potential steals that you would pound the table for after pick 50?



I know he wasn't impressive during the Senior Bowl week with some balance issues, but if Patrick Jones is there in the 4th or 5th round, I'd pound the table for him.



Terry and Rodgers are two under the radar wide receivers that I like. Just so much talent at that position.