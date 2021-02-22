Players Mocked Too High?

I don't want to say these players are overrated, they are just being mocked too high in my opinion. Here are a few....



Kadarius Toney Wr.

I'm actually a big fan of this guy. He gets some unreal separation, which is the type of player Miami needs. A real option in the slot for the Dolphins. But I've seen him mocked top 20 quite a bit and that just seems too high to me. I'm thinking more bottom 1, top 2 kind of guy.



Kwity Paye DE

In a year without a true #1 pass rusher, Paye could be first off the board. I'm a buyer top 20 or so, but not top 10.



Nick Bolton LB

Another player I really like, but I've seen a few mocks that have him top 15. I think he's a target for Buffalo later R1 if they lose Milano.



Rashod Bateman Wr.

First round, sure. Top 15 not so sure.



Dylan Moses LB

Not sure I'd look his way before R4. Just didn't look like the same player this year.



Others?