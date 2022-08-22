Porter Gustin DE

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,353
- Reaction score
- 21,300
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Dudes a beast and should stick on the 53.
And there it is.its a good story but he beat out a turnstile for the sack....
Then you haven't been paying attention during practice and the 2 preseason games.its a good story but he beat out a turnstile for the sack....
no I paid attention to the last 3 yearsThen you haven't been paying attention during practice and the 2 preseason games.
Enjoy that then.no I paid attention to the last 3 years
Yea not chance at all he could break out in a new system.I see him as a possible PS player but I doubt he makes the final 53 unless they suffer injuries to the DE position before the final cut.
The Dolphins are his third team since 2019 and it’s hard to get excited about a player who really hasn’t done much in the NFL the past three years.