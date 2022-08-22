 Porter Gustin DE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Porter Gustin DE

1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,347
Reaction score
24,172
Age
69
Location
Miami
I see him as a possible PS player but I doubt he makes the final 53 unless they suffer injuries to the DE position before the final cut.

The Dolphins are his third team since 2019 and it’s hard to get excited about a player who really hasn’t done much in the NFL the past three years.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
17,739
Reaction score
34,573
Location
Bahamas
1972forever said:
I see him as a possible PS player but I doubt he makes the final 53 unless they suffer injuries to the DE position before the final cut.

The Dolphins are his third team since 2019 and it’s hard to get excited about a player who really hasn’t done much in the NFL the past three years.
Click to expand...
Yea not chance at all he could break out in a new system.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
10,829
Reaction score
14,417
Age
52
Location
Long Pond, PA
Porter Gustin sounds like a pretentious brewpub in San Antonio.

Dude has been flashing, though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom