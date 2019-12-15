Positives from today’s game!

-Jerome Baker balled out ton of tackles a nice int and should had a sack but Needham got toasted.
-Vince Biegel Nice INT a few TFLs he’s been a bright spot all year.
-Devante Monster Parker glad to see him back healthy and playing well. It was important to see him bounce back from his first injury of the year and not let it affect him.
-Albert Wilson looking more dynamic getting back to form.
-Oline seemed to play a little better today.
- Solid game from Gesicki
-Overall disappointing game we lost to a bad team, and we had another one of our second half collapse games where we look like a completely different team in second half. But another positive only 2 games left and should have more talent next year
