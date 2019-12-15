Positives from today’s game!

-Jerome Baker balled out ton of tackles a nice int and should had a sack but Needham got toasted.
-Vince Biegel Nice INT a few TFLs he’s been a bright spot all year.
-Devante Monster Parker glad to see him back healthy and playing well. It was important to see him bounce back from his first injury of the year and not let it affect him.
-Albert Wilson looking more dynamic getting back to form.
-Oline seemed to play a little better today.
- Solid game from Gesicki
-Overall disappointing game we lost to a bad team, and we had another one of our second half collapse games where we look like a completely different team in second half. But another positive only 2 games left and should have more talent next year
 
I didn’t count on many adjustments at half time. The sinking ship doesn’t need to stay afloat much longer.
 
Let me ask this. A couple of weeks ago in that Albert Wilson thread there were varying opinions on whether we should send him packing. At the time I was on board with saying goodbye.
Now today I’m rethinking my position on this. We get Preston, Parker and Hurns back. Pretty good starting three. If Albert and Ford keep playing the way they have been playing now, it really does provide us with some nice depth without having to worry about drafting someone this year. That pick could really be used for an immediate need.
Just a thought, I’m not saying we can’t improve his position in a year or two but Wilson is playing well again.
 
I'm not gonna discount Parker showing up again. Not after what we've seen in the past. We saw him be unstoppable two weeks ago and then he goes out with a concussion (not a matter of softness or something he can be blamed for). DVP has always so easily gotten out of rhythm. He came back today and while he didn't have a ton of catches, the two TDs were both nice plays, and he came out where he left off two weeks ago. Here's rooting for 1,000 yards next week.
 
Oline seemed to play better because the Giants don’t have any pass rush. Overall we played poorly, but on the positive side we didn’t hurt our draft position for however much that matters at this point
 
Lots of hope surrounding the potential to land the #1 overall pick, but it's a lot to ask. Miami hasn't faired well against the Giants over the years, so today wasn't a surprise. Got my Hope's up during the 1st half, but New York clamped down on Miami in that 3rd quarter and basically ran away with the game. The Geeeeeeee Men prevail. Somewhere Jimmy Hoffa is proud. Nik Needham has really improved and impressed, hope he continues. Parker with another solid effort and has a real chance to break the 1K receiving mark. But other than that, nothing new.
 
Hey, Bengals may have the #1 pick, but we're tied with the NY Giants and Washington, both of whom have beaten us. We might just have won the 2nd overall pick. We may not get the first QB choice, but we just might have the 2nd choice QB, which in this draft is quite good. I think it pivots on strength of schedule ... but dang, if we lose to them after both of them beating us ... that'll really suck. Cardinals won. Lion's have an extra tie, so if we lose next week we will have no worse than the 4th pick ... so that's pretty decent for a tankjob ... not a total fail.

This was a good game, IMHO. We showed bright spots with takeaways, we scored points, Parker looked good, etc. We know this roster has a lot of holes and lots of youth, but we've got a lot of good draft picks incoming, and we have plenty of cap space for FA's if we need a few. I'm quite happy with this game. And, I'm kinda glad that Patriot-nemesis Eli Manning no longer has a losing record in the NFL. Silly, I know .... but I'm glad. Anyone who denied Tom Brady two more rings should go out a winner.
 
I love Dolphins football, but this year has been rough to watch. I give the players and coaches credit for trying to win for 60 minutes regardless of the score each game. It’s just fugly football to watch from a fan’s perspective when the team fields 20+ practice squad guys a game.
 
