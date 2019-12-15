Positives from today’s game!

Hey, Bengals may have the #1 pick, but we're tied with the NY Giants and Washington, both of whom have beaten us. We might just have won the 2nd overall pick. We may not get the first QB choice, but we just might have the 2nd choice QB, which in this draft is quite good. I think it pivots on strength of schedule ... but dang, if we lose to them after both of them beating us ... that'll really suck. Cardinals won. Lion's have an extra tie, so if we lose next week we will have no worse than the 4th pick ... so that's pretty decent for a tankjob ... not a total fail.



This was a good game, IMHO. We showed bright spots with takeaways, we scored points, Parker looked good, etc. We know this roster has a lot of holes and lots of youth, but we've got a lot of good draft picks incoming, and we have plenty of cap space for FA's if we need a few. I'm quite happy with this game. And, I'm kinda glad that Patriot-nemesis Eli Manning no longer has a losing record in the NFL. Silly, I know .... but I'm glad. Anyone who denied Tom Brady two more rings should go out a winner.