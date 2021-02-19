Possible cut/trade target list​

I want to start a list of possible trade targets or "possible-signings-once-the-guys-get-cut". I'm personally going to scour every roster, especially the ones with salary problems, for potential targets. I'm going to go in order from the team w the worst cap situation and I'm going to sort their rosters for highest cap hit however only players w/o huge dead cap hits make sense otherwise the teams won't be saving anything. Also some players w/o huge cap hits might be added if they are in the last yr of their contracts and their teams look like they won't be able to re-sign them.You guys are free to post other players I may have not posted yet.I'm going to post a different one daily until I can't come up w any more.Besides actual cap savings for their original teams my criteria will include scheme fit, familiarity w our coaching staff if any, ability to at least beat our incumbent for a given role, projected compensation and salary have to make sense and the player has to be under 30 and healthy enough to attend TC.Today I'm starting w 27 yo NO Saints DT Malcom Brown.So scrolling down the Saints roster on Spotrac I ran into this.The name rang a bell and I noticed potential savings for the Saints by cutting/trading him.This is what the whole contract looks like.Career StatsMalcom played for the Texas Longhorns until his junior year in 2015 when he declared for the draft and went in the last pick of the 1st round, #32, to the NE Patriots.College HighlightsA short film study when he signed with the SaintsWe would only be on the hook for about 1yr $5M, no dead cap, if we trade say a next year's 7th for the guy. He fits the scheme, he is familiar w Flores, he could easily be part of the rotation, he is an upgrade from Seiler against the run at RDT and he's a BIG upgrade from Benito Jones at NT. If we sign Godchaux back and bring this guy in we can forget about iDL for at least this year and still upgrade significantly.If dude is cut he might be even cheaper. He might be willing to come here on the cheap on a short contract just to improve his market in a low year and try FA again next year.Teammates Sheldon Rankins and Ryan Ramczyk would also be interesting but I started w Brown due to the Pats connection.