Possible cut/trade target list

Possible cut/trade target list​


27 yo NO Saints DT Malcom Brown​


Malcom played for the Texas Longhorns until his junior year in 2015 when he declared for the draft and went on the last pick in the 1st round, #32, to the NE Patriots. He played and started for NE for four years until they decided not to exercise his 5th yr option. He then signed a 5yr $15M contract w the Saints in FA.


Current Contract​


1613749763625.png


We would only be on the hook for about 1yr $5M, no dead cap, if we trade say a next year's 6th for the guy. If dude is cut he'll be even cheaper. He might be willing to come here on the cheap on a short contract just to improve his market in a low year and try FA again next year.


Career Stats​


1613749911762.png


He fits the scheme, he is familiar w Flores, he could easily be part of the rotation, he is an upgrade from Seiler against the run at RDT and he's a BIG upgrade from Benito Jones at NT.


College Highlights​




A short film study from when he signed with the Saints​





 
Like the premise of the thread man, nice work!

Brown seems like a verrrry logical choice going back to the NE connection

Ramczyk would be a DREAM signing but seems unlikely.... curious to see any other OL pick ups or honestly anything in this thread should be interesting
 
Like the premise of the thread man, nice work!

Brown seems like a verrrry logical choice going back to the NE connection

Ramczyk would be a DREAM signing but seems unlikely.... curious to see any other OL pick ups or honestly anything in this thread should be interesting
Estimating Ramczyk's value on trade plus gauging our FO's willingness to give up, say a day two pick plus having to hand out a big contract for a player at a position where we already have a promising 2nd rd rookie also made me skip Ramczyk in favor of Brown for this first issue.

I mean yeah, you can move Hunt to RG but then Kindley looked good at RG also. I think we're going to focus on depth as far as OL goes this year.
 
Kindley had a decent half year then his play fell of drastically as for having a promising right tackle in Hunt versus the one of the best right tackles in football I know who I'll take 100 out of 100 times but his price would be way to rich for us. Numerous draft pics and an $11 million salary this season. As good as he is I'm not renting a right tackle for one season and losing draft picks.
I'm not sure we'll be signing any big name free agents since our team looks like they're trying to resign and extend our own players. Should be interesting but I Won't be surprised if we don't make a splash or trade valuable draft pics.
 
Kindley had a decent half year then his play fell of drastically as for having a promising right tackle in Hunt versus the one of the best right tackles in football I know who I'll take 100 out of 100 times but his price would be way to rich for us. Numerous draft pics and an $11 million salary this season. As good as he is I'm not renting a right tackle for one season and losing draft picks.
I'm not sure we'll be signing any big name free agents since our team looks like they're trying to resign and extend our own players. Should be interesting but I Won't be surprised if we don't make a splash or trade valuable draft pics.
Maybe one or two FA's especially if we lose a few but nothing like last year when we had a ton of money to spend.
 
Great job on the research and layout @Stills&Landry , very well done!

Not a fan of the player, age, cost. But I'm very impressed with how you presented all the relevant info bro, thanks!
 
I'll agree with fish that we won't go crazy in free agency this year like we did last year when we signed 10 free agents. I can see 2 or maybe 3 depending on what we do first with our own free agents. We'll probably look for some bargains this time around. I hope they look at LB,DT and Safety in free agency and go all out on offense with the draft(other than maybe an Edge)
 
