Post Draft Free Agent Signings

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,637
- Reaction score
- 3,208
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
At this point I think they are going to have to do some stuff. WR, Guard, Other? What and who and for how much? As of now they have $3mm of cap space, will get another $16mm from Xavien Howard June 1, then maybe more from any other deals/restructurings they do (Tua, etc). Given not a huge draft class, they might need to only reserve $6-$8mm for the draft class and in season contingencies. At the end of the day it seems like they might have between $10mm to $20mm to play with.