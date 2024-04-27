 Post Draft Free Agent Signings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post Draft Free Agent Signings

At this point I think they are going to have to do some stuff. WR, Guard, Other? What and who and for how much? As of now they have $3mm of cap space, will get another $16mm from Xavien Howard June 1, then maybe more from any other deals/restructurings they do (Tua, etc). Given not a huge draft class, they might need to only reserve $6-$8mm for the draft class and in season contingencies. At the end of the day it seems like they might have between $10mm to $20mm to play with.
 
