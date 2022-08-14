Postgame Fins/Bucs Discussion

If I’m talking just to talk; two under the radar teams that could have interest in Teddy B. and a WR.



San Fransisco; after they trade Garoppolo, they want a veteran backup who can help Trey Lance grow. Jimmy can’t do that. Plus you’d think learning McDaniels system would make for an easy transition into Shanahan’s. SF has had a rash of injuries at WR and could also use a Preston Williams or Lynn Bowden.



Dallas; Prescott is now an injury concern at all times and a 3-4 game stretch of missed games could ruin Dallas’s season if Dak is out. Dallas always thinks they’re going to the Super Bowl. Also they could use a WR to help their thin corp.



I don’t think you’d get higher than a fourth for Bridgewater but maybe more importantly that 6.5M guaranteed comes off the books. A massive amount to recoup/rollover at this point in the season.



It’s a gamble obviously.