Postgame Fins/Bucs Discussion

FinSolari

FinSolari

Really enjoyed this game, we have something in Skylar, best keep him in the 53. That first drive was successful with Wilson catching several passes. Starting D was dominant in that first series albeit against 2nd string QB. Campbell impressed me, but sad to see Trill go down, hopefully it’s not season ending.
 
The Ghost

If I’m talking just to talk; two under the radar teams that could have interest in Teddy B. and a WR.

San Fransisco; after they trade Garoppolo, they want a veteran backup who can help Trey Lance grow. Jimmy can’t do that. Plus you’d think learning McDaniels system would make for an easy transition into Shanahan’s. SF has had a rash of injuries at WR and could also use a Preston Williams or Lynn Bowden.

Dallas; Prescott is now an injury concern at all times and a 3-4 game stretch of missed games could ruin Dallas’s season if Dak is out. Dallas always thinks they’re going to the Super Bowl. Also they could use a WR to help their thin corp.

I don’t think you’d get higher than a fourth for Bridgewater but maybe more importantly that 6.5M guaranteed comes off the books. A massive amount to recoup/rollover at this point in the season.

It’s a gamble obviously.
 
NBP81

NBP81

The Ghost said:
If I’m talking just to talk; two under the radar teams that could have interest in Teddy B. and a WR.

San Fransisco; after they trade Garoppolo, they want a veteran backup who can help Trey Lance grow. Jimmy can’t do that. Plus you’d think learning McDaniels system would make for an easy transition into Shanahan’s. SF has had a rash of injuries at WR and could also use a Preston Williams or Lynn Bowden.

Dallas; Prescott is now an injury concern at all times and a 3-4 game stretch of missed games could ruin Dallas’s season if Dak is out. Dallas always thinks they’re going to the Super Bowl. Also they could use a WR to help their thin corp.

I don’t think you’d get higher than a fourth for Bridgewater but maybe more importantly that 6.5M guaranteed comes off the books. A massive amount to recoup/rollover at this point in the season.

It’s a gamble obviously.
Lets be real, Teddy would be a contract dump so most likely, the compensation would be minimal, if not negative... Doesnt mean its not the move to make though... There are still some PS games to be played to see how this plays out, but Thompson as the backup might not be all that far fetched... imo
 
Carne Asada

Lynn Bowden Jr looked pretty decent. Just got back ahead of Sanders in my book
 
