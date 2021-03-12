 Potential Draft Day Steals | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Potential Draft Day Steals

SF Dolphin Fan

One or two potential steals per position.

Quarterback
Kyle Trask --- He reminds me a little bit of Nick Foles. Probably a third round pick, who could do better than some drafted in front of him.

Running Back
Rhamondre Stevenson and Trey Sermon -- Sermon has had to overcome injuries, Stevenson needs work on receiving, but both are bigger backs who could help Miami.

Offensive Line
Walter Little --- The Stanford offensive tackle was once viewed as a potential top 15 pick. Could be a bargain perhaps late round 2 or early round 3.

Wide Receiver
Tamorian Terry FSU/D'Wayne Eskridge -- A bigger wide receiver, Terry seems to be lost in the shuffle a bit. Small school sleeper, Eskridge has speed to burn.

Defensive End
Patrick Jones -- Jones last impression during Senior Bowl week was underwhelming. But he has some really good tape. As a potential 3rd/4th rounder, Jones could be a steal.

Defensive Tackle
Marvin Wilson/Jaylen Twyman --- Projected as a top 15 talent after the 2019 season, Wilson struggled in 2020. If he can get back to his 2019 form, Wilson has a chance to make an impact in the NFL. Twyman is undersized, but he can rush the passer from the inside.

LInebacker
Paddy Fisher --- More of a run stuffer that may be a two-down, rotational linebacker.

Secondary
Ar'Darius Washington -- Very instinctive safety, but undersized.
 
QB Mac Jones
RB Elijah Mitchell
WR Fitzgerald
OL Humphrey, Dickerson, Meinerz
DT Bobby Brown
DE Cam Sample
OLB Ellerson Smith
MLB Errol Thompson
CB DJ Daniel
S Richard Lecounte
 
