Potential Draft Day Steals

One or two potential steals per position.



Quarterback

Kyle Trask --- He reminds me a little bit of Nick Foles. Probably a third round pick, who could do better than some drafted in front of him.



Running Back

Rhamondre Stevenson and Trey Sermon -- Sermon has had to overcome injuries, Stevenson needs work on receiving, but both are bigger backs who could help Miami.



Offensive Line

Walter Little --- The Stanford offensive tackle was once viewed as a potential top 15 pick. Could be a bargain perhaps late round 2 or early round 3.



Wide Receiver

Tamorian Terry FSU/D'Wayne Eskridge -- A bigger wide receiver, Terry seems to be lost in the shuffle a bit. Small school sleeper, Eskridge has speed to burn.



Defensive End

Patrick Jones -- Jones last impression during Senior Bowl week was underwhelming. But he has some really good tape. As a potential 3rd/4th rounder, Jones could be a steal.



Defensive Tackle

Marvin Wilson/Jaylen Twyman --- Projected as a top 15 talent after the 2019 season, Wilson struggled in 2020. If he can get back to his 2019 form, Wilson has a chance to make an impact in the NFL. Twyman is undersized, but he can rush the passer from the inside.



LInebacker

Paddy Fisher --- More of a run stuffer that may be a two-down, rotational linebacker.



Secondary

Ar'Darius Washington -- Very instinctive safety, but undersized.