Predict Our Record Now That We Have The Schedule

Ok, so the schedules out now. We won 5 games last year with the worst roster in NFL history. Now we have arguably 10-12 new starters coming in after a barn burner offseason including a QB who should premier sometime this season or next depending upon your viewpoint. Sure, CV might goof it up or maybe not at all as well as the fact that we have now recognized that UFO's exist. But barring all of that and there being a full season, what do you predict? Cut and paste as well as enter the final in the poll.



I think we show up and kick the Pats in the balls at their opener which would have us beating them at home in back to back games over two seasons. I think we hold off the Bills in our opener and then show up and beat Uncle Rico like Tyson vs. Mcneely. Seattle is our first loss followed by a tough loss to 49ers. We rebound and our CB's are feasting on the Broncos with this game also marking the beginning of Tua Time. We head to LA and Tua get's his first road win while Tua clearly outshines Herbert. We continue our LA vacation by picking Goff three times and barely getting out with a win. We then head to Arizona and the game is a passing clinic with us losing in OT. We then beat the hapless Jets on our field and go into the bye 7-3 and firmly on Tua Time. We then head to the Jets and beat them (Darnold is looking really bad at this point and it looks like Gase is going to get fired). We blow out Cincinatti where Burrow wishes he could go back to LSU and then we lose to KC. The pats show up and are looking pretty bad and we enjoy beating them. We fly to the Raiders where Mariotta has supplanted Carr and the team resembles a dumpster fire and beat them and then lose a snow game for the ages at Buffalo to have us finish 11-5 and AFC East Champs hosting a WC game.



Sept. 13: at New England, W 1-0



Sept. 20: vs. Buffalo, W 2-0



Sept. 24: at Jacksonville, W 3-0



Oct. 4: vs. Seattle, L 3-1



Oct. 11: at San Francisco, 3-2



Oct. 18: at Denver, W 4-2



Oct. 25: vs. L.A. Chargers, W 5-2



Nov. 1: vs. L.A. Rams, W 6-2



Nov. 8: at Arizona, L 6-3



Nov. 15: vs. N.Y. Jets, W 7-3



Nov. 22: BYE



Nov. 29: at N.Y. Jets, W 8-3



Dec. 6: vs. Cincinnati, W 9-3



Dec. 13: vs. Kansas City, L 9-4



Dec. 20: vs. New England, W 10-4



Dec. 27: at Las Vegas, W 11-4



Jan. 3: at Buffalo, L 11-5