Predicted roster - Offense

Particularly interested in RB (Ballage) and OL (Davenport)
Miami Dolphins Offense (25)
Quarterbacks (3)
Starter: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Depth: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen
Bubble: None
Cuts: Jake Rudock
Running backs (4)
Starters: Jordan Howard, Matt Breida
Depth: Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird
Bubble: Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Perry
Cuts: De’Lance Turner
Fullback (1)
Starter: Chandler Cox
Depth: None
Bubble: None
Cuts: None
Wide receivers (5)
Starters: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson
Depth: Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns
Bubble: Isaiah Ford, Ricardo Louis, Gary Jennings
Cuts: Matt Cole, Kirk Merritt, Mack Hollins
Tight ends (3)
Starter: Mike Gesicki
Depth: Durham Smythe, Michael Roberts
Bubble: Chris Myarick
Cuts: Bryce Sterk
Offensive line (9)
Left tackle: Austin Jackson
Left guard: Ereck Flowers
Center: Ted Karras
Right guard: Robert Hunt
Right tackle: Jesse Davis
Depth: Julién Davenport, Solomon Kindley, Shaq Calhoun, Michael Deiter
Bubble: Danny Isidora, Keaton Sutherland, Nick Kaltmayer
Cuts: Donnell Standley, Adam Pankey, Jonathan Hubbard
Miami Dolphins 2020 depth chart: Early 53-man roster predictions and bubble watch
The 2020 NFL season will kickoff in September, with team beginning a 17-week march toward the playoffs. Between now and the start of the regular season, teams will - assuming no impacts from the c...
www.thephinsider.com
