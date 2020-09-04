Predicting the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks in five years

The only QB’s on the list I have a problem with are Mayfield, Prescott and Fields.



Fields has one year as a starting QB in college and while he had a very good season, Haskins had an excellent season in 2018 at Ohio State and he isn’t on the list. Fields might end up being a top 10 QB in the NFL in 5 years but I think it is far too early to put him on that list.



Prescott plays on an offense which has one of the top RB’s in the NFL. The Cowboys have one of the best offensive lines in the league and quality receivers. He should have success surrounded by all that talent but I think he would be just an average QB on other teams in the NFL.



Mayfield is still a huge question mark in the NFL in my opinion and I just don’t see him being a top 10 QB in the league in 5 years.



As far as Tua is concerned. There are a lot of people outside of Dolphin fans and the Dolphin organization who question if he will hold up physically in the NFL. They also point out that Alabama‘s offense played just as well after Tua went down for the season last year as it did before he was injured.

It will be up to Tua to prove he can be a top 10 QB in the NFL.