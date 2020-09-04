Predicting the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks in five years

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,526
Reaction score
4,093
Tua definitely has the chance to be in that conversation. I do think that's a good list.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
4,240
Reaction score
3,576
I'll predict in 5 years the redraft of this class will have Tua going first overall
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
36,588
Reaction score
48,331
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Why is prescot on that list? replace him with Tua and that's a good start
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,089
Reaction score
2,793
Age
67
Location
Miami
The only QB’s on the list I have a problem with are Mayfield, Prescott and Fields.

Fields has one year as a starting QB in college and while he had a very good season, Haskins had an excellent season in 2018 at Ohio State and he isn’t on the list. Fields might end up being a top 10 QB in the NFL in 5 years but I think it is far too early to put him on that list.

Prescott plays on an offense which has one of the top RB’s in the NFL. The Cowboys have one of the best offensive lines in the league and quality receivers. He should have success surrounded by all that talent but I think he would be just an average QB on other teams in the NFL.

Mayfield is still a huge question mark in the NFL in my opinion and I just don’t see him being a top 10 QB in the league in 5 years.

As far as Tua is concerned. There are a lot of people outside of Dolphin fans and the Dolphin organization who question if he will hold up physically in the NFL. They also point out that Alabama‘s offense played just as well after Tua went down for the season last year as it did before he was injured.
It will be up to Tua to prove he can be a top 10 QB in the NFL.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
3,310
Reaction score
1,877
Age
54
Location
Rochester, New York
Tua has a better chance of being on that list than Joe Burrow does. Baker Mayfield lol. There's a better chance he is out of the league in five years than on that list.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
8,902
Reaction score
17,533
Faker Mayfield and Girly-armed Burrow = HYPE!

I can see Mahomes still at #1

Sure hope Hipster is in play.

Prescott in top 10 -- workable.

Trevor.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom