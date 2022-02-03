 Pretty sure McDaniel is our new head coach by this time tomorrow. That's all. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pretty sure McDaniel is our new head coach by this time tomorrow. That's all.

Doubtful Dolphins' brass lets McDaniel leave tomorrow without offering him the job.

On his end, he's in a great bargaining position to ask for (and get) pretty much whatever he wants or feels he needs to succeed.

I see this happening and I see it as the first step of many distancing the team from the steaming pile of sh't Flores has taken on the franchise.
 
There are no other options. Hopefully next time “2 seasons” we have more experienced coaches come interview.
 
Any coach that takes the job will be seen as condoning or being complicit in the owner's conduct and, dare I say it, fraud.
Anyone who wants a future in the league, broadcasting or related media needs to avoid Ross & Co. Like the Plague.
 
Don't be too surprised when McDaniel proves to be a competent motivator and educator of men as well as adept at delegating. I think we'd be getting a steal, personally.

Same things were said about Gase. This guy has a Philbin vibe. Next year 7-10 at best.
 
Don't be too surprised when McDaniel proves to be a competent motivator and educator of men as well as adept at delegating. I think we'd be getting a steal, personally.

You gonna be sad when McDaniel Ghosts Ross & Co tomorrow.
"Nah, I overslept and missed the flight. I hit ya back next week. Peace."
 
You gonna be sad when McDaniel Ghosts Ross & Co tomorrow.
"Nah, I overslept and missed the flight. I hit ya back next week. Peace."
I don't think Ross is going to continue being majority owner of the team for very much longer. And I think McDaniel (Yale graduate) is smart enough to read the tea leaves and so, basically, doesn't care. You really think he wants to stay in SF and build his resume on the arm of Trey Lance?
 
