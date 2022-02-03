Pretty sure McDaniel is our new head coach by this time tomorrow. That's all.

-81- McMichael
Doubtful Dolphins' brass lets McDaniel leave tomorrow without offering him the job.
On his end, he's in a great bargaining position to ask for (and get) pretty much whatever he wants or feels he needs to succeed.
I see this happening and I see it as the first step of many distancing the team from the steaming pile of sh't Flores has taken on the franchise.
