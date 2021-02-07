 Props to Brady today. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Props to Brady today.

As a Dolphin fan, we hated the success of Brady, Belichick and the Patriots, but being witness to what Brady has done is a privilege we should enjoy today. We are getting to see the greatest of all time, like a Montana or Jordan or whoever you can compare, he is the greatest to ever play and we get to watch now. Future fan will be jealous of us getting to see it now, so enjoy it, win or lose. The guy is a living legend. Enjoy the game.
 
I will only enjoy watching him lose. I respect him as a player and think he's a decent dude all things considered, but he's not my GOAT and I'll never root for him unless it greatly benefits the Dolphins.

Go Chiefs.
 
If the Bucs lose I wonder if he runs to the locker room like the bitch he is. Of course, if they win, he'll remain on the field until security turns off the lights.
 
In a few years we are all going to be hate Mahomes for sending the Dolphins home from the playoffs multiple times. I’d prefer Brady win this one. The Chiefs aren’t losing many more for a long time IMO.
 
If Brady wins today is he the greatest athlete in team sports history? He certainly moves to the Mt Rushmore of sports Icons. Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, Ali and Brady.
 
Birdmond said:
In a few years we are all going to be hate Mahomes for sending the Dolphins home from the playoffs multiple times. I’d prefer Brady win this one. The Chiefs aren’t losing many more for a long time IMO.
But, but, I thought it was impossible to have a team stay great when you have a QB making that much money and eating up all your cap space?? :-) :)
 
I hope the Chiefs D has him sulking and yelling at teammates from the first series. Love it when he's frustrated, he acts like a child throwing a hissy fit.
 
superphin said:
If Brady wins today is he the greatest athlete in team sports history? He certainly moves to the Mt Rushmore of sports Icons. Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, Ali and Brady.
Agree, barring a complete **** show which I highly doubt we'll see, I think he is one of the greatest if not the greatest but part of me still thinks he's a complete crapweasel.
 
superphin said:
If Brady wins today is he the greatest athlete in team sports history? He certainly moves to the Mt Rushmore of sports Icons. Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, Ali and Brady.
He'd be the most successful QB of all time.

He'd be the most successful player in team sports history.

Wouldn't crack the top 10,000 "greatest athletes" in team sports history (in my book).
 
