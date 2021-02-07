Props to Brady today.

As a Dolphin fan, we hated the success of Brady, Belichick and the Patriots, but being witness to what Brady has done is a privilege we should enjoy today. We are getting to see the greatest of all time, like a Montana or Jordan or whoever you can compare, he is the greatest to ever play and we get to watch now. Future fan will be jealous of us getting to see it now, so enjoy it, win or lose. The guy is a living legend. Enjoy the game.