Props to Tua on GW Drive

Dolph N.Fan said:
That Slant to Parker for 13 yards after that penalty was HUGE! Ultimately iced the game for Miami

View attachment 85562
Click to expand...

Before this news, I wondered if Tua had progressed to where he checked in and out of plays. I am glad that he has. As he learns and understands what the defense is REALLY trying to do, he should only get better and our offense along with it!
 
Delvin said:
He used the check down that was built into the play? Trophy is in the mail.
Click to expand...
Not really what you’re making it out to be.

It was as an RPO to the left side, throwing a quick slant to the right after having your back turned is not really a “built-in” option on the play.

I will give you that they probably practiced such situations beforehand, but I woudn’t call it a built-in check down.
 
Dol-Fan Dupree said:
It wasn't built into the play. That is one of the things that was impressive about it.
Click to expand...
Brasfin said:
Not really what you’re making it out to be.

It was as an RPO to the left side, throwing a quick slant to the right after having your back turned is not really a “built-in” option on the play.

I will give you that they probably practiced such situations beforehand, but I woudn’t call it a built-in check down.
Click to expand...
Look at 8:05 of this video:

Reporter: So you switched it to a pass play?
Tua: We had that (built) in, so that's what I'd say.

 
Brasfin said:
Not really what you’re making it out to be.

It was as an RPO to the left side, throwing a quick slant to the right after having your back turned is not really a “built-in” option on the play.

I will give you that they probably practiced such situations beforehand, but I woudn’t call it a built-in check down.
Click to expand...

I definitely need to study up on RPOs and how to recognize them. I never played organized football, so it's hard for me to understand what's really going on.
 
Delvin said:
Look at 8:05 of this video:

Reporter: So you switched it to a pass play?
Tua: We had that (built) in, so that's what I'd say.

Click to expand...
he checked out of a run play to a pass play that was built in.

it wasn't a "check down."

a check down is when you throw to someone short after reading the defense on a pass play and determining nobody is open further downfield.

but thanks for making his great play sound as insignificant and derogatory as humanly possible.

you are so tiring.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Tua and Jalen Hurts combined to go 5/5 in the redzone with their teams, Mac Jones 1/4 yet he's being touted as the best Alabama QB in the league. It's a shame that Hurts and Tua get the disrespect that they do.
Click to expand...

This is just my opinion, but I think it all goes back to when Tua said early last season that he thought the NFL would be harder than it is. Even though he tried to explain later what he meant, I believe there are still many in the media that have not forgotten that, and whenever they get a chance to stick it to Tua, they do. That said, as with the Dolphins as a team (GM, coaches, players, etc.), we won't start getting respect from the rest of the world until we earn it. Whatever doesn't kill us makes us stronger, right? LOL!
 
