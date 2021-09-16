Props to Tua on GW Drive

Dolph N.Fan said: Tua and Jalen Hurts combined to go 5/5 in the redzone with their teams, Mac Jones 1/4 yet he's being touted as the best Alabama QB in the league. It's a shame that Hurts and Tua get the disrespect that they do. Click to expand...

This is just my opinion, but I think it all goes back to when Tua said early last season that he thought the NFL would be harder than it is. Even though he tried to explain later what he meant, I believe there are still many in the media that have not forgotten that, and whenever they get a chance to stick it to Tua, they do. That said, as with the Dolphins as a team (GM, coaches, players, etc.), we won't start getting respect from the rest of the world until we earn it. Whatever doesn't kill us makes us stronger, right? LOL!