Props to Tua on GW Drive

That Slant to Parker for 13 yards after that penalty was HUGE! Ultimately iced the game for Miami
View attachment 85562
It wasn't built into the play. That is one of the things that was impressive about it.
It wasn't built into the play. That is one of the things that was impressive about it.
It was as an RPO to the left side, throwing a quick slant to the right after having your back turned is not really a “built-in” option on the play.
I will give you that they probably practiced such situations beforehand, but I woudn’t call it a built-in check down.
It was as an RPO to the left side, throwing a quick slant to the right after having your back turned is not really a “built-in” option on the play.
I will give you that they probably practiced such situations beforehand, but I woudn’t call it a built-in check down.
Isn’t it amazing that all the haters have all the stas down to prove Tua is garbage, except one. 1-0, first place in the AFCE. Stats are for losers.Too bad he had a bad QB rating or we would have won that game...
he checked out of a run play to a pass play that was built in.Look at 8:05 of this video:
Reporter: So you switched it to a pass play?
Tua: We had that (built) in, so that's what I'd say.
Tua and Jalen Hurts combined to go 5/5 in the redzone with their teams, Mac Jones 1/4 yet he's being touted as the best Alabama QB in the league. It's a shame that Hurts and Tua get the disrespect that they do.