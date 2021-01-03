Proud of this team

Emotions are obviously raw right now, totally get that folks want to pile on this team and Tua. We choked today in all three phases of the game.



But we can't lose sight of the fact that coming into this season winning 10 games seemed like a pipe dream. We've over performed, playoffs or not. Thank you Flores, the coaching staff, the FO and the team for overperforming expectations it was a fun ride despite the ending.



Personally still excited for the future and still have all the faith in the world in Tua, despite what everyone on here seems to think.