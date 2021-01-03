 Proud of this team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Proud of this team

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,160
Reaction score
3,871
Emotions are obviously raw right now, totally get that folks want to pile on this team and Tua. We choked today in all three phases of the game.

But we can't lose sight of the fact that coming into this season winning 10 games seemed like a pipe dream. We've over performed, playoffs or not. Thank you Flores, the coaching staff, the FO and the team for overperforming expectations it was a fun ride despite the ending.

Personally still excited for the future and still have all the faith in the world in Tua, despite what everyone on here seems to think.
 
Last edited:
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
8,303
Reaction score
8,435
Location
New Jersey
I'm proud too. Good things in the future. They need to hit another home run in the draft. Should be a fun off season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom