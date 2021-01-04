Proved Veteran or we a Draft QB

After another lackluster showing from TUA, what do you think? we bring a proved veteran, bring Fitz back, Draft another QB high in the draft? It´s about obvious TUA needs competition because he has not shown much to commit to him without a plan B. which veterans will be available next year? my bet is Fitz gets one more year and we draft a QB within the first 3 rounds plus we bring a 4th one from waivers to compete.