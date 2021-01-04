 Proved Veteran or we a Draft QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Proved Veteran or we a Draft QB

After another lackluster showing from TUA, what do you think? we bring a proved veteran, bring Fitz back, Draft another QB high in the draft? It´s about obvious TUA needs competition because he has not shown much to commit to him without a plan B. which veterans will be available next year? my bet is Fitz gets one more year and we draft a QB within the first 3 rounds plus we bring a 4th one from waivers to compete.
 
I am not sold on Zach Wilson. He is another wacky numbers quarterback, only this time from a weaker conference. Yes he has a stronger arm than Tua, is more mobile, and taller, so he is perhaps better than Tua, but no. No to wacky quarterbacks, 45 TDs 3 ints. No thanks.

Lets move all the chips in for Lawrence, or lets trade for a vet and load up on offense.
 
If 'compete with Tua' is a thought within the building, then we're the 2019 Arizona Cardinals getting hosed on a waste of a 5th overall pick.
 
It’s just sickening

How many drives are extended? The outcome likely just change but it could’ve been a far different game
 
