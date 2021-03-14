 Pull the trigger on the Watson trade... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pull the trigger on the Watson trade...

Deal Tua to the Saints for their 1st rounders this year and next (they could laugh in our face and offer us a resigned Jameis Winston ).

Give Houston our 1sts for this year and next. If it plays out correctly, we'll be out of ONE 1st rounder, but we have a QB who is ready to complement a very good defense.\


 
