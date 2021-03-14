Pull the trigger on the Watson trade...

DPhinz_DPhinz
I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2016
- Messages
- 5,961
- Reaction score
- 4,020
Deal Tua to the Saints for their 1st rounders this year and next (they could laugh in our face and offer us a resigned Jameis Winston ).
Give Houston our 1sts for this year and next. If it plays out correctly, we'll be out of ONE 1st rounder, but we have a QB who is ready to complement a very good defense.\
Give Houston our 1sts for this year and next. If it plays out correctly, we'll be out of ONE 1st rounder, but we have a QB who is ready to complement a very good defense.\