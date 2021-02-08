 Question From a Lions Fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Question From a Lions Fan

Detroit1811

As a Detroit fan and with everything that's being talked from the front office and head coaches, we know this year is all about purging this roster and building for the future. With that said I wanted to get some opinions from Dolphins fans of a trade idea I floated on a Lions forum. The Dolphins are clearly on the upswing, and if Tua takes a step forward this year you guys should have a real shot at making the playoffs. There are two guys on our roster that I think would make a really good fit for you guys, Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins. Both guys are still playing at a pretty high level (especially Flowers), have played for Flores, would have no trouble fitting into that defense, and happen to fill the most pressing needs on that defense. Plus I do know that Flores had a ton of interest in Flowers in free agency, so you know he is a big fan. For us they do not fit in our long term plans. We are a team looking 2-3 years down the line and Collins would be 33ish by then (and contract would be up) and Flowers contract would be up. As a Lions fan taking a realistic approach, getting their contracts off our books and some draft capital for them is the best long term approach. With the Lions taking on all their dead money from signing bonus's, their base salaries are not crazy for the players they still are. Also you guys would have plenty of cap space to take on their contracts.

I would think as a fan getting Pro Bowl edge rusher who is only 27 (Trey Flowers) would be really enticing. Also getting a LB'er in Collins (31) who is extremely versatile, and coming off a couple pretty good seasons is appealing. That would make you guys really flexible on your approach in the draft filling probably the two biggest defensive needs. So my question is as fans, would you be on board with a move like this? If so what is the most draft capital you would be willing to give up? Is this something that seems way off and has no chance of coming to fruition?

My thought process was the mid second rounder would be reasonable compensation for both sides. You guys would still have your two first rounders, plus that high second. On top of that you guys are in really good position to trade down from #3 and still get a top WR or OT and potentially pick up that second rounder back and more.
 
I rather not trade for a guy in Flowers who is paid like a top 5 DE but does not produce like a top 5 DE. Thats a hard pass especially when we can just use that mid second rounder for a younger cheaper player. If nothing else I rather save the pick and get a DE in free agency who can give me 6-7 sacks.

Collins being 31 is the opposite of the what were trying to build so I don't see any reason to go this route.

Ultimately we have enough picks and money to utilize the draft or free agency so I don't see the need for this trade especially with the price tag these players come with.
 
I like Flowers, but not at that price. Detroit gave him too much money.
 
