Quick mock( move to draft forum if you want)

Kebo
I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2014
- Messages
- 1,705
- Reaction score
- 2,199
- Location
- Georgia
It is getting so close to the draft I wanted my thoughts on the main forum.
6 DeVante Smith
Smith is uncoverable and has great hands. The connection with Tua is a plus.
18 Zaven Collins
He is the prototype LB for our system. Day one starter at strong side OLB.
36 Jevonte Williams
This guy runs with bad intentions. Comp for me is Beast Mode.
50 Landon Dickerson
Best Center in the draft. He is also a great leader and locker room guy.
81 Ellerson Smith
Another OLB for depth. He can rush the passer and set the edge.
156 Richard Lecounte
Centerfielder who can read/diagnose and tackle.
231 Mark Webb CB/ S
He has good size and can cover RBs and TEs.
258 Malik Herring
project DE that has some ability, lacks motor, hoping the money motivates him
I know I have some homer picks toward the end, but I do believe this draft would make us a much better team. Go ahead and tear it to pieces!
6 DeVante Smith
Smith is uncoverable and has great hands. The connection with Tua is a plus.
18 Zaven Collins
He is the prototype LB for our system. Day one starter at strong side OLB.
36 Jevonte Williams
This guy runs with bad intentions. Comp for me is Beast Mode.
50 Landon Dickerson
Best Center in the draft. He is also a great leader and locker room guy.
81 Ellerson Smith
Another OLB for depth. He can rush the passer and set the edge.
156 Richard Lecounte
Centerfielder who can read/diagnose and tackle.
231 Mark Webb CB/ S
He has good size and can cover RBs and TEs.
258 Malik Herring
project DE that has some ability, lacks motor, hoping the money motivates him
I know I have some homer picks toward the end, but I do believe this draft would make us a much better team. Go ahead and tear it to pieces!