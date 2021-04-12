 Quick mock( move to draft forum if you want) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quick mock( move to draft forum if you want)

It is getting so close to the draft I wanted my thoughts on the main forum.

6 DeVante Smith

Smith is uncoverable and has great hands. The connection with Tua is a plus.


18 Zaven Collins

He is the prototype LB for our system. Day one starter at strong side OLB.


36 Jevonte Williams

This guy runs with bad intentions. Comp for me is Beast Mode.


50 Landon Dickerson

Best Center in the draft. He is also a great leader and locker room guy.


81 Ellerson Smith

Another OLB for depth. He can rush the passer and set the edge.


156 Richard Lecounte

Centerfielder who can read/diagnose and tackle.


231 Mark Webb CB/ S

He has good size and can cover RBs and TEs.


258 Malik Herring

project DE that has some ability, lacks motor, hoping the money motivates him

I know I have some homer picks toward the end, but I do believe this draft would make us a much better team. Go ahead and tear it to pieces!
 
