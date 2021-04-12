Quick mock( move to draft forum if you want)

It is getting so close to the draft I wanted my thoughts on the main forum.



6 DeVante Smith



Smith is uncoverable and has great hands. The connection with Tua is a plus.





18 Zaven Collins



He is the prototype LB for our system. Day one starter at strong side OLB.





36 Jevonte Williams



This guy runs with bad intentions. Comp for me is Beast Mode.





50 Landon Dickerson



Best Center in the draft. He is also a great leader and locker room guy.





81 Ellerson Smith



Another OLB for depth. He can rush the passer and set the edge.





156 Richard Lecounte



Centerfielder who can read/diagnose and tackle.





231 Mark Webb CB/ S



He has good size and can cover RBs and TEs.





258 Malik Herring



project DE that has some ability, lacks motor, hoping the money motivates him



I know I have some homer picks toward the end, but I do believe this draft would make us a much better team. Go ahead and tear it to pieces!