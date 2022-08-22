Quick notes

After watching the condensed film from the Raiders game, a few things came to mind:



•As a poster mentioned last week, this offense just finds a way to scheme receivers open. Quite possibly the most refreshing offensive design since I've been a Dolphin fan (1990). And we haven't even really seen the playbook yet.



•The misdirection aids pass blocking efficiency. It stunts the pass rush, and gets them to redirect & restart.



•I think everyone needs to chill about the Gesicki's role in the offense. He'll play a solid part. He's just too talented a receiver to not warrant play calls.



•Duke Riley is really kicking ass.. Back-to-back solo run stuffs late in the 2nd quarter.



•I will be a shame if we lose B. Sanders by trying to stash him on the PS. There simply isn't room for him in the top six as far as I'm concerned.