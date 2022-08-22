 Quick notes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Quick notes

After watching the condensed film from the Raiders game, a few things came to mind:

•As a poster mentioned last week, this offense just finds a way to scheme receivers open. Quite possibly the most refreshing offensive design since I've been a Dolphin fan (1990). And we haven't even really seen the playbook yet.

•The misdirection aids pass blocking efficiency. It stunts the pass rush, and gets them to redirect & restart.

•I think everyone needs to chill about the Gesicki's role in the offense. He'll play a solid part. He's just too talented a receiver to not warrant play calls.

•Duke Riley is really kicking ass.. Back-to-back solo run stuffs late in the 2nd quarter.

•I will be a shame if we lose B. Sanders by trying to stash him on the PS. There simply isn't room for him in the top six as far as I'm concerned.
 
Sanders and Skylar Thompson will be poached if released.,.trade gisecki we don’t need him we need o line and line backing talent and depth…trade Bridgewater free up salary cap space….IF we are fortunate to stay healthy we make a suerbowl run - enjoy Skylar when if Tua needs to heal during season - he’s gonna create big controversy if this happens - and I’m a Tua fan I think he’s the real deal - but Skylar got IT!!! Enjoy!!!
 
Eguavon, Scarlett and Munson should be worried about making the team. Gustin and Goode have a chance to beat them out.
 
Skylar isn't going anywhere, I agree.

I really like our Edge / linebacker room. Phillips, AVG, Ingram, Baker, Riley, Roberts, Tindall, maybe Goode.

If we move MG, then the target should be cornerback or online.
 
raving said:
Sanders and Skylar Thompson will be poached if released.,.trade gisecki we don’t need him we need o line and line backing talent and depth…trade Bridgewater free up salary cap space….IF we are fortunate to stay healthy we make a suerbowl run - enjoy Skylar when if Tua needs to heal during season - he’s gonna create big controversy if this happens - and I’m a Tua fan I think he’s the real deal - but Skylar got IT!!! Enjoy!!!
This isn't Madden. You have to have willing trade partners and the specific situations with both MG, as well as TB, make that highly unlikely.

I get that you are just talking off the top of your head, but at some point the actual mechanics of what you are suggesting have to be taken into account.
 
raving said:
Sanders and Skylar Thompson will be poached if released.,.
While I agree with you on this point - I have no issue with Sanders being poached. If he doesn't make it to the Practice squad it really doesn't matter to the team long or short term.

If the coaching staff feel that Skyler has upside beyond what we have seen we will be taking 3 QB's into the season. I'm good with that.
 
dolfan91 said:
Eguavon, Scarlett and Munson should be worried about making the team. Gustin and Goode have a chance to beat them out.
I won't be surprised if all three are waived...

I'd cut Munson now, and Scarlett would have to beat out Goode. (Unlikely)
 
