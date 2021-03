Dolphins need to get Rashod Bateman. The guy played for Minnesota, most likely faced every double team imaginable, and still balled out. Devonte Smith, and JaMarr Chase did not have as much attention their way, because there were not other threats on the field. He also is battle tested in cold weather. That is going to be important playing the rest of the AFC East in the winter. I would take him at 18 if he is still there.