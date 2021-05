If what you suggest above was anywhere close to truth, then explain why the top teams around the league that are competing for the top seeds and playing in SB‘s have taken RB’s in the first few rounds in recent years.



KC, LAR, PIT, BAL, GB, BUF, TEN, TB, etc.



Several have taken backs in the 1st round.



The above org’s are busy winning divisions, playoff games and appearing in Championships and SB’s.



Yet somehow they’re wrong and MIA is the one that’s doing it right by ignoring the position until the late rounds.



Sure, ok.



Meanwhile MIA’s rush attack continues to be in the bottom tier in the league.

Until finally broken last season, remind me how many games it was w/o a 100 yard rusher?



I call shenanigans on their current valuation of the position being proven and effective.