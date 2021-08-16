 Refined take on Grier and OL investments | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Refined take on Grier and OL investments

isaacjunk

So what's going around is that we've spent a ton of draft capital on the OL with few results so far. I would submit that, more precisely, our biggest error was trying to bargain-basement our tackles.

Our recent high picks on OL:
Jackson (#18, but 5th tackle taken)
Hunt (#39)
Eichenberg (#42)

So we could end up essentially having overpaid for 3 quality guards none of them pan out as tackles and have to be moved inside. The main sin was thinking we could avoid paying top draft capital for our franchise tackle pieces. Good news is this is something that FA could fix next year--just pony up the actual worth for a solid LT (~$15/mill per yr should get us a top 6-8 tackle, according to sportrac)...if we have our G and C spots nailed down this year, plus use a jesse davis at RT, we should be fine.
 
Ryan1973

What makes you think Austin Jackson can play guard? He played LT at USC and has never played guard to my knowledge. He was raw when they drafted him though and needs a lot of work still. Eichenberg also played LT at Notre Dame. The only true guard out of that bunch is Robert Hunt.
 
WSE

Good teams find quality offensive lineman later in the draft. Issue is, we have failed miserably in scouting and drafting them. Second rounders are premier picks, albeit yes, we have not picked any in the top 10.

if Eichenberg fails, it’s a huge issue considering we moved up for him. If Jackson fails, that’s a first rounder. As of now, these tackles are failing. It’s early for Eichenberg, but Jackson should be better.
 
The key's in the fudge
deiter 3rd
jackson 1st
hunt 2nd
kindley 4th
eich 2nd

meh. i am not in the "we've invested a ton of draft capital on the oline" camp.

i'm not saying we've overlooked it, but it could have been waaaay worse, draft-capital-wise.
 
Players take time to develop and an OL takes time to build cohesion.

NFL career games started so far:

15 - Deiter (all at LG in 2019)
13 - Kindley
12 - Jackson
11 - Hunt

Kindley, Jackson, and Hunt also played in their first preseason game Saturday.

It’s a process that will need continuous tweaking. That is the nature of the NFL.
 
Dame I knew we should of taken a T at 3 that was still there at 6. And the team at 5 didn’t take him with a line more than likely worse then ours.
 
First question is -- how in the world does OP believe he has offered a "refined" take?

:bobdole:

Seems folks repackage the same stuff over and over to start a new thread.
 
Phinittowinit

BigNastyFish said:
First question is -- how in the world does OP believe he has offered a "refined" take?

:bobdole:

Seems folks repackage the same stuff over and over to start a new thread.
Really wish people would start just adding to threads than to start a new one.
 
Your post lives up to your "handle" "issacjunk" i.e. is (a) sac (of) junk - LOL
 
