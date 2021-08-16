Refined take on Grier and OL investments

So what's going around is that we've spent a ton of draft capital on the OL with few results so far. I would submit that, more precisely, our biggest error was trying to bargain-basement our tackles.



Our recent high picks on OL:

Jackson (#18, but 5th tackle taken)

Hunt (#39)

Eichenberg (#42)



So we could end up essentially having overpaid for 3 quality guards none of them pan out as tackles and have to be moved inside. The main sin was thinking we could avoid paying top draft capital for our franchise tackle pieces. Good news is this is something that FA could fix next year--just pony up the actual worth for a solid LT (~$15/mill per yr should get us a top 6-8 tackle, according to sportrac)...if we have our G and C spots nailed down this year, plus use a jesse davis at RT, we should be fine.