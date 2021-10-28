I have been a Dolphin fan since 1972. We always were competitive and played hard because of Shula and the way he coached. Since then, no one has come close to duplicating his success. The NFL has changed, no longer is the Head Coach drafting , cutting and getting players for the long haul. There has to be synergy between the Owner, Coach and General manager to be successful. The Dolphins are where they are now because of Desperation. Ross is 80 plus and wants a Champion now (F the future), Grier is trying to save his job (F the future), Flores is young and is trying to coach a team while trying to appease both (F the future). Players feel the distrust and backside dealing. Until it gets fixed, be prepared for a long season/years. Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Dan Marino (in his prime) could not QB the team out of this **** until there is direction for the entire organization. ... P.S. In my last post I said that Elandon Roberts should be replaced at MLB. His backup , Calvin Munson got picked off the practice squad by New England yesterday.