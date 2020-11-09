Remaining Schedule

Dolphins have the 8th easiest schedule remaining 🙌

In fact, Dolphins should be favored in 6 of the final 8 games (Chiefs and Bills we'd most likely be underdogs)

We can EASILY get to 10 wins.. I'm hoping for 11

Similarly, the Bills should be favored in 5 of their final 7 games (@Cardinals, Pitt)

Final week of the season we got to Buffalo. Could be huge game
 
We have to take it game by game. Not sure how we pulled out a W today, with no RB and losing Williams early, but I'm happy we did. It is exciting to watch this team again. I can't remember the last time we won a game like this. Don't want to look ahead at this point. I want to be excited for 1 game at a time.
 
