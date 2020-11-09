Remaining Schedule

Dolphins have the 8th easiest schedule remaining
In fact, Dolphins should be favored in 6 of the final 8 games (Chiefs and Bills we'd most likely be underdogs)
We can EASILY get to 10 wins.. I'm hoping for 11
Similarly, the Bills should be favored in 5 of their final 7 games (@Cardinals, Pitt)
Final week of the season we got to Buffalo. Could be huge game
