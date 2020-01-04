Report: Dolphins have done the most work on Oregon QB Justin Herbert

J

jim1

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
5,727
Reaction score
225
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason is going to be filled with rumors and drama long before the team will have any answers on how their roster rebuild is going to come to life. And much of the buzz around the Dolphins is going to stem from breadcrumbs picked up along the way of what Miami is researching. The latest snippet surrounding the Dolphins’ quarterback search comes from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller — who was told that Miami is doing their homework on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Report: Dolphins have done the most work on Oregon QB Justin Herbert

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason is going to be filled with rumors and drama long before the team will have any answers on how their roster rebuild is going to come to life. And much of the buzz…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information