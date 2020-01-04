Report: Dolphins have done the most work on Oregon QB Justin Herbert The Miami Dolphins’ offseason is going to be filled with rumors and drama long before the team will have any answers on how their roster rebuild is going to come to life. And much of the buzz…

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason is going to be filled with rumors and drama long before the team will have any answers on how their roster rebuild is going to come to life. And much of the buzz around the Dolphins is going to stem from breadcrumbs picked up along the way of what Miami is researching. The latest snippet surrounding the Dolphins’ quarterback search comes from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller — who was told that Miami is doing their homework on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.