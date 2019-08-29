Report: Dolphins locker room would “revolt” if Laremy Tunsil traded

MDFINFAN said:



“The backlash would be amazing,” Beasley quotes one source as saying. “Guys would legit revolt.”



While it appears a rebuilding year in Miami, the locker room wants to compete and wants to see the team take care of its own financially, according to Beasley. The Dolphins drafted Tunsil 13th overall in 2016 and has him under contract the next two seasons, having picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.

This is the part a lot of people don't get. You have guys that have been busting their butts all summer and the last thing they want is to see a guy that hasn't even practice yet come here and get a 100mill contract. They'd not like that, specially if that means taking away a player they all like and is ready to be an all pro.