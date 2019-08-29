Report: Dolphins locker room would “revolt” if Laremy Tunsil traded

While it appears a rebuilding year in Miami, the locker room wants to compete and wants to see the team take care of its own financially, according to Beasley. The Dolphins drafted Tunsil 13th overall in 2016 and has him under contract the next two seasons, having picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.

“The backlash would be amazing,” Beasley quotes one source as saying. “Guys would legit revolt.”

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...er-room-would-revolt-if-laremy-tunsil-traded/
 
You trade tunsil and there might be a legit riot outside the stadium. I mean unless this guy is a total team cancer (which everything I've read suggests that he is not) how do you justify trading away a talent like that on arguably the worst position group on the team?
 
While it appears a rebuilding year in Miami, the locker room wants to compete and wants to see the team take care of its own financially, according to Beasley. The Dolphins drafted Tunsil 13th overall in 2016 and has him under contract the next two seasons, having picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.

“The backlash would be amazing,” Beasley quotes one source as saying. “Guys would legit revolt.”

This is the part a lot of people don't get. You have guys that have been busting their butts all summer and the last thing they want is to see a guy that hasn't even practice yet come here and get a 100mill contract. They'd not like that, specially if that means taking away a player they all like and is ready to be an all pro.
 
Nobody is untradable except a franchise QB.

But Clowney for Tunsil is the issue.

If we are talking Clowney and 2 firsts, then we can make moves.

That sound unrealistic? Good, then don't trade him, but Texans ain't getting arguably the best young LT in the game with 2 years left on his rookie deal for a guy due a 9 figure contract.

Media need to stop fueling a fire that ain't there.
 
The unspoken assumption here is that....

Beasley knows more about the Dolphins locker room than the head coach & GM...

& that he has inside info on

what is being discussed between the Dolphins & Texans.

My money says that those are not 2 good assumptions :p
 
Beasley knows very little. This team wouldn’t revolt, what an incredibly stupid this to tweet.
 
