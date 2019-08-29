Report: Dolphins locker room would “revolt” if Laremy Tunsil traded

MDFINFAN
Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 23, 2002
- Messages
- 21,944
- Reaction score
- 581
- Age
- 17
- Location
- Maryland
While it appears a rebuilding year in Miami, the locker room wants to compete and wants to see the team take care of its own financially, according to Beasley. The Dolphins drafted Tunsil 13th overall in 2016 and has him under contract the next two seasons, having picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.
“The backlash would be amazing,” Beasley quotes one source as saying. “Guys would legit revolt.”
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...er-room-would-revolt-if-laremy-tunsil-traded/
“The backlash would be amazing,” Beasley quotes one source as saying. “Guys would legit revolt.”
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...er-room-would-revolt-if-laremy-tunsil-traded/