Some guys like to look at stats to determine a players performance. Sometimes that can in fact be telling, but for me - Film is always the better for a wide variety of reasons. Our coaches may very well not like Josh Rosen in terms of taking over QB of this franchise. We may very well draft a QB high in Round 1. We may ride with FitzMagic again all of 2020 and see what happens with Josh Rosen's growth or some other rookie. As for me, I like his film. I've liked his film all season. I think he played well given how bad our offense was doing, especially our OL, running attack, and WR's (dropping balls) back when he was starting for the short time he played.

I won't be mad, sad or doubting if we pass on a QB and build on Rosen. I see lots of things that I like.


Besides having perhaps the worst OL in Pro Football last year during the stretch he got to play in, Rosen also had several perfect throws dropped by Williams, Grant, etc...

www.miamidolphins.com

Josh Rosen Throws Perfect Pass To Williams For One-Handed Grab

Preseason Week 1 - Dolphins vs. Falcons
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com






and for those that want to argue he didn't play well in Arizona either - Same story there. Worst team in the league and OL was horrible.
www.azcardinals.com

Nelson Drops Perfect Deep Ball From Rosen

Cardinals wide receiver J. J. Nelson drops a deep pass from quarterback Josh Rosen that would have put the Cardinals inside the 10.
www.azcardinals.com www.azcardinals.com

www.azcardinals.com

Josh Rosen's Best Passes From His Starting Debut vs. Seahawks

Catch the highlights from Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen as he takes on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
www.azcardinals.com www.azcardinals.com
 
There was a lot of promising moments from Rosen when he played, but he certainly fell apart against Washington. I mean I just go back to that Dallas Game . . . simple execution by the skills and this team puts up 20 in the first half.

No question, I want a QB . . . but Rosen makes me less desperate for one. I like having that wildcard on the roster, even if it amounts to nothing. He may ultimately not have the drive to be great, but I know he has the talent. I think he ate up a lot of football between that complex system and watching Fitz in 2019 . . . coming back into the spread now with Gailey . . . I wouldn't discount the next time seeing him and him looking damn good.
 
I too would have no issue with going with Rosen next year. That is why I think it is ridiculous to play Fitzpatrick when he is not the future QB for the Dolphins and all playing him does is continue to stunt the progress of Rosen. If they play Rosen next year and determine that he is not their QB going forward they can use the 2021 draft to select a QB in the first round.

I would much rather see the Dolphins use their draft picks this year to build their offensive line and their defense. I am one of those individuals who would not be unhappy if amother team moves up and drafts Tua. While I would have loved having Tua as a Dolphin prior to all of his injuries. I just don’t see him having a long career in the NFL because I don’t think his body will be able to take the pounding he will receive in the league.
 
There was a lot of promising moments from Rosen when he played, but he certainly fell apart against Washington. I mean I just go back to that Dallas Game . . . simple execution by the skills and this team puts up 20 in the first half.

No question, I want a QB . . . but Rosen makes me less desperate for one. I like having that wildcard on the roster, even if it amounts to nothing. He may ultimately not have the drive to be great, but I know he has the talent. I think he ate up a lot of football between that complex system and watching Fitz in 2019 . . . coming back into the spread now with Gailey . . . I wouldn't discount the next time seeing him and him looking damn good.
There have been dozens of games in his career that Fitzpatrick fell apart. That is why he has been a backup most of his career and the reason he has played for so many teams in his career. He can play well for short periods during a season but then he will revert back to the QB who will throw 3 or 4 interceptions in a game.

I have no idea if Rosen will ever be a quality QB for the Dolphins or any other team in the NFL. Yet I find it hard to imagine any young QB would have had any success playing for the Cardinals in 2018 and the Dolphins last season because in 2018 the Cardinals had the worst offensive line in the league and last year the Dolphins were awful in regards to their offensive line.

I would love to see Rosen play behind a solid offensive line and with at least an average running game. Hopefully we will get the chance next season.
 
There have been dozens of games in his career that Fitzpatrick fell apart. That is why he has been a backup most of his career and the reason he has played for so many teams in his career. He can play well for short periods during a season but then he will revert back to the QB who will throw 3 or 4 interceptions in a game.

I have no idea if Rosen will ever be a quality QB for the Dolphins or any other team in the NFL. Yet I find it hard to imagine any young QB would have had any success playing for the Cardinals in 2018 and the Dolphins last season because in 2018 the Cardinals had the worst offensive line in the league and last year the Dolphins were awful in regards to their offensive line.

I would love to see Rosen play behind a solid offensive line and with at least an average running game. Hopefully we will get the chance next season.
It's been said a million times, but if your QB requires everything around him to function for him to look like he belongs in the NFL... he doesn't.
 
