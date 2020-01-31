Josh Rosen Throws Perfect Pass To Williams For One-Handed Grab Preseason Week 1 - Dolphins vs. Falcons

Some guys like to look at stats to determine a players performance. Sometimes that can in fact be telling, but for me - Film is always the better for a wide variety of reasons. Our coaches may very well not like Josh Rosen in terms of taking over QB of this franchise. We may very well draft a QB high in Round 1. We may ride with FitzMagic again all of 2020 and see what happens with Josh Rosen's growth or some other rookie. As for me, I like his film. I've liked his film all season. I think he played well given how bad our offense was doing, especially our OL, running attack, and WR's (dropping balls) back when he was starting for the short time he played.I won't be mad, sad or doubting if we pass on a QB and build on Rosen. I see lots of things that I like.Besides having perhaps the worst OL in Pro Football last year during the stretch he got to play in, Rosen also had several perfect throws dropped by Williams, Grant, etc...and for those that want to argue he didn't play well in Arizona either - Same story there. Worst team in the league and OL was horrible.