 Ross" "I Have No QB Plans. It Will Be Up To The New Coach."

Ross" "I Have No QB Plans. It Will Be Up To The New Coach."

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Stephen Ross: I have no QB plans, it will be up to next head coach - ProFootballTalk

After the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, reports out of Miami were that Flores’ strained relationships with General Manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contributed to dismissing him after back-to-back winning seasons.Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said only that he...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

"After the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, reports out of Miami were that Flores’ strained relationships with General Manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contributed to dismissing him after back-to-back winning seasons.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said only that he didn’t think the team was “working well” in terms of collaboration and, taken with the other reports, Flores being out might suggest that Tagovailoa’s place is more secure. Ross did not give that kind of assurance, however. He didn’t rule out pursuit of Deshaun Watson, Tagovailoa’s return, or anything else ahead of the hiring of a new coach.

“I have no plans. It will be up to the head coach in terms of what he does with the quarterback,” Ross said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Tua, I have a lot of confidence in Tua. It is really going to be dependent on who the next head coach is and the direction that he wants to take at that position.”

Better collaboration and communication with the next coach is clearly one goal, but the Dolphins will have to get the quarterback call right as well or plenty of people will wonder if the right decision was made after winning 19 games over the last two seasons."
 
GhostArmOfMarino

I like this and I've gone on record as saying if we bring in a proven offensive mind and he wants to roll with Tua for another year, I will support him more despite my analysis.

Hopefully we don't just bring in a random yes man.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Ross is just covering himself here. He's not going to say Tua is definitely our starter and expect to interview coaches with that stipulation.

I want Tua to stay but the new coach may want to go another direction.
 
AMakados10

Ross did a good job dodging the first part of the question whether he actually called Watson as reported or not.
 
NBP81

NBP81

I doubt the new coach replaces Tua on arrival, its basically a free year for the coach... A fail in the first season becomes "Ok I tried with your guy, now let me use those 2 1st round picks to go get mine." Fresh start. You might see some type of flyer go give Tua competition though, a bit like the Rosen move.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

andyahs said:
Ross is just covering himself here. He's not going to say Tua is definitely our starter and expect to interview coaches with that stipulation.

I want Tua to stay but the new coach may want to go another direction.
I watched Ross' PC on YouTube last night. I was surprised w/ how very bland and lowkey he was.

The lack of eye contact w/ the media was not encouraging.
 
jc4005

jc4005

If the reason was Flores dismissal was the strained relationship with Tua and Grier, and a lack of collaboration. I find Ross's answer a bit odd. He didn't say who plays qb would be determined by the collaboration of GM and Head coach. He just said the head coach will determine who the qb is. Makes me wonder if there is more going on, perhaps Grier having less power.
 
