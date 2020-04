If you read the kid’s profile it’s clear he’s a project and very raw. Great athlete w 2 Olympic parents - apparently he’s as competitive and physical as he is fast. All great traits. He will not start anytime soon by the looks of it - only 1 year starting at CB, began as a WR - point is - raw, raw, raw. So “no” we are not trading X. BUT - a great athlete who’s apparently ahead of where he should be in the learning curve who will contribute on ST right away - look for him to be our primary KO guy based on his 35.2 average at Auburn last year. Not sure I would have picked him but we can’t keep X and Jones together for long. So...