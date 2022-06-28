RT still out there....

Aside from Tretter, who's still coveted, there are still a few RT out there...and it's nearly July.



Still available:



Daryl Williams (played RG and RT for Buffalo last year)

Eric Fisher (has played RT)

Bobby Massie



At some point, these guys are going to have to settle for what they can get, and the list of suitors is growing smaller. Fisher in particular interests me; he was coming off an Achilles tear last year, and I wonder what he'll do after another year removed from the injury.