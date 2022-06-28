 RT still out there.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

RT still out there....

Aside from Tretter, who's still coveted, there are still a few RT out there...and it's nearly July.

Still available:

Daryl Williams (played RG and RT for Buffalo last year)
Eric Fisher (has played RT)
Bobby Massie

At some point, these guys are going to have to settle for what they can get, and the list of suitors is growing smaller. Fisher in particular interests me; he was coming off an Achilles tear last year, and I wonder what he'll do after another year removed from the injury.
 
I think the decision has been made to go with what we have and the only way I see a signing is due to injury
 
I think we'll kick the tires on almost anyone especially ol. When they see a potential upgrade, they'll have one in for a tryout.
 
