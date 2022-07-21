RUMOR: The Team to Watch in Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Talks is Miami

Ren said: Hey Mike, your article title and what you actually wrote in the article say two different things. Don't be one of those sites fishing for clicks.



The truth of the article is one exec pulled an opinion out of his ass on where Jimmy G should go. Nothing more. Don't make it sound like Miami is in on him. Click to expand...

Literally, the tweet from the reporter who is reporting this says "a team to watch".His tweet (which is part of the article) also said "conversations" and "executives" meaning more than one. He only quoted one in the article but he has made it clear he has heard this from multiple.I believe my headline is in line with the report.To be clear I am NOT reporting this, Mat Lombardo is and these are his words and what he is hearing. I do not endorse trading for Jimmy G. I'm just the middle man sharing the information.