Saban “I hate it...”

mwestberry

mwestberry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
1,938
Reaction score
4,134
speculation:

the forming of a theory or conjecture without firm evidence.


There is so much of it lately and with good reason(s). Many thread topics get way off target ...debates are fierce … arguments erupt … Mods are throwing out warnings left and right lol … passionate posters sometimes vehemently stating their case
ad nauseam:
referring to something that has been done or repeated so often that it has become annoying or tiresome.
:funny:

Bring in your Dolphins hopes, trade ideas, free agent wish list and don't even worry about sources lol … rumors are welcome as well as anything that you think or wish could/would happen …

I'm still thinking we stay at #5 and go with the FLO lol … we made an investment in Rosen and the OC couldn't make it work so he got replaced … we will ride with Fitz and Rosen in 2020 and continue to build our team with the extra picks while stockpiling even more for next season … we will draft a QB but it may not be the #5 selection …

Do you disagree? Tell me why it doesn't make sense … I mean SOMEBODY has to be right after the dust settles

C'mon man … have some fun and enjoy the ride … it's been too long since relevancy and we deserve something good for a change … some of you are taking this waaaaay to serious (I mean we don't control anything inside Dolphins HQ)

No offense to anyone out there … I respect the hell out many of you with the knowledge you share and have learned quite a bit from a bunch of you … Really appreciate the details and research that many have done … in the end though it's mostly speculation when it comes to thinking we know what the Fins are up to
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,806
Reaction score
695
I believe we will have a very solid FA period.This will give us the ability to take BPA and trade back a few times and gather more draft capital.
I also believe they will take Tua at 5 if he is doing well in his recovery.I also can see them drafting Oline, De a few RB and a CB.
With so many new coach's for this year it's difficult to say just what type of players fit into their system.
Either Grant or Wilson are gone along with Jones.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
4,076
Reaction score
2,368
allsilverdreams said:
I believe we will have a very solid FA period.This will give us the ability to take BPA and trade back a few times and gather more draft capital.
I also believe they will take Tua at 5 if he is doing well in his recovery.I also can see them drafting Oline, De a few RB and a CB.
With so many new coach's for this year it's difficult to say just what type of players fit into their system.
Either Grant or Wilson are gone along with Jones.
Click to expand...
If Tua is going to be taken, please it be at 5. Hopefully, it's not 2-3 for us.
 
M

moley6969

Rookie
Joined
Jul 27, 2009
Messages
89
Reaction score
28
Location
PORTUGAL/FRANCE
i would cut jones , maybe charles harris and kilgore ,restructure wilson
extend godchaux , resign john jenkins ,evan boehm, and all RFA and ERFA
in fa get one of peat/thuney/scherff/glasgow
tackle not many i lke , maybe conklin
one of edge= judon/dupree/correa
def line = hargrave or michael pierce
lb = joe schobert or patrick onswuasor
cb would love byron jones or james bradberry with kendell fuller
safety = vonn bell or justin simmons to pair with anthony harris or tre boston

yes spending money , but not on old /overhill guys!

draft tua/chaisson/becton in 1st rnd , 2nd rnd biadasz,ruiz or harris , and rb dreaming dobbins
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
687
Reaction score
631
Location
Louisville, Ky
No one knows for sure how this all going to play out. Very optimistic about the position we are in heading into the off-season. We have a lot of reasons to be excited when it pertains to the Draft and Free Agency.

When it comes to the draft, I genuinely want an Impact Player @5. Whether that's Tua or insert name here, we cant afford to miss at #5. We have several options at #18 and #26 but id like to see us play the board and let players fall to us. While others may have reservations about Grier, I am confident in his ability to manipulate other GM's. Cant say he didn't have a good year as he came out ahead in most of the trades this past season but that just my opinion, you of course are entitled to your own.

As it pertains to Free-Agency, I am of the firm belief that we will not be as involved as some might expect. We just shredded a ton of salary off the books, while we need talent at almost every position i don't think its out of the realm of possibility for us to be more frugal. Sure there are a lot of talented players that could be available but a spending spree in free agency is not how you build a roster. We have been burned before by "winning" free agency. A Pass Rusher and some help along the Oline and Im totally satisfied with this seasons Free Agency Period.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
1,610
Reaction score
5,743
Location
australia
Hargitt01 said:
No one knows for sure how this all going to play out. Very optimistic about the position we are in heading into the off-season. We have a lot of reasons to be excited when it pertains to the Draft and Free Agency.

When it comes to the draft, I genuinely want an Impact Player @5. Whether that's Tua or insert name here, we cant afford to miss at #5. We have several options at #18 and #26 but id like to see us play the board and let players fall to us. While others may have reservations about Grier, I am confident in his ability to manipulate other GM's. Cant say he didn't have a good year as he came out ahead in most of the trades this past season but that just my opinion, you of course are entitled to your own.

As it pertains to Free-Agency, I am of the firm belief that we will not be as involved as some might expect. We just shredded a ton of salary off the books, while we need talent at almost every position i don't think its out of the realm of possibility for us to be more frugal. Sure there are a lot of talented players that could be available but a spending spree in free agency is not how you build a roster. We have been burned before by "winning" free agency. A Pass Rusher and some help along the Oline and Im totally satisfied with this seasons Free Agency Period.
Click to expand...
Do agree with your comments but will add in FA because of X's unknown position at the moment they may also chase another experienced CB.
 
1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,138
Reaction score
1,523
Age
67
Location
Miami
When you look at the teams in the top 10 regarding cap space, there are teams with much more talent than the Dolphins. The Colts, Titans, Cowboys, Bills, Raiders, and Buccaneers are teams with a lot of cap space who free agents are likely to be more interested in signing with one of these teams instead of the Dolphins.

Free agents looking to go to a team with a legitimate chance of making the playoffs next year will be reluctant to sign with the Dolphins and will be more likely to sign with one of the teams listed
above or remain with the team they are on now.

The Dolphins will probably only get the 2nd and 3rd tier free agents since they have stated they will not over pay to sign free agents this year. Since free agency is before the draft the better free agents will have no idea who the QB of the team will be in the future and only the players who are looking for the money and not the chance of winning a SB in the coming years would want to sign with the a Dolphins at this time.

I think it will probably be 2021 or 2022 before the better free agents will want to come to Miami. By then they will hopefully know who the QB for the long term is and the Dolphins should have upgraded their talent enough through the draft that the free agents will see the team as a legitimate playoff contender.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,277
Reaction score
8,634
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Ozfin said:
Do agree with your comments but will add in FA because of X's unknown position at the moment they may also chase another experienced CB.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, when you combine X's off field shenanigans, with is growing injury concerns, it put the CB needs a little higher on the priority list.

I don't think he will do any jail time, but he may be suspended a couple games.

My bigger concern is his missed time due to injury.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,277
Reaction score
8,634
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Ozfin said:
In that case then hello Love as Barry Jackson hinted recently in the Herald.
Can any one add to the Love interest?
Click to expand...
At #5? I don't see that at all.

They are between a rock, and a hard place though.

I guess it all depends on how Flo feels about Rosen going forward, and what trade up opportunities are with #18 and #26.
 
1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,138
Reaction score
1,523
Age
67
Location
Miami
Hargitt01 said:
No one knows for sure how this all going to play out. Very optimistic about the position we are in heading into the off-season. We have a lot of reasons to be excited when it pertains to the Draft and Free Agency.

When it comes to the draft, I genuinely want an Impact Player @5. Whether that's Tua or insert name here, we cant afford to miss at #5. We have several options at #18 and #26 but id like to see us play the board and let players fall to us. While others may have reservations about Grier, I am confident in his ability to manipulate other GM's. Cant say he didn't have a good year as he came out ahead in most of the trades this past season but that just my opinion, you of course are entitled to your own.

As it pertains to Free-Agency, I am of the firm belief that we will not be as involved as some might expect. We just shredded a ton of salary off the books, while we need talent at almost every position i don't think its out of the realm of possibility for us to be more frugal. Sure there are a lot of talented players that could be available but a spending spree in free agency is not how you build a roster. We have been burned before by "winning" free agency. A Pass Rusher and some help along the Oline and Im totally satisfied with this seasons Free Agency Period.
Click to expand...
I am not sure how you say Grier came out ahead in trades. He traded the best free safety in the league for the 18th pick in round one. I seriously doubt they will find a player with the 18th pick who has the talent of Fitzpatrick. I think having to trade Fitzpatrick because the head coach was too stubborn to just let Fitzpatrick play one position in the secondary will likely go down as the worst trade in Dolphin history.

While getting 2 #1’s and a second round pick for Tunsil might seem like a great trade. The fact is they still have to draft a LT and there are not any LT’s in the draft after the top 10 draft picks who appear to be as talented as Tunsil at the LT position. If they don’t draft Thomas at 5, whoever they do eventually draft at LT is likely not going to be nearly the player a Tunsil is.

While Grier did okay in getting draft picks in the later rounds for some of the veteran players who weren’t going to be part of the future anyway. How effective he really was in these trades will only be determined
in the future by how well these drafted players play in the NFL.

I don’t have a lot of confidence in Grier when it comes to draft day but hopefully he has hired the right people around him and he will listen to them when it comes to selecting the best available players on draft day. The fact is that Grier has been a part of the teams draft process for the last 20 years and it is because of how lousy this team has done in the draft over all those years that they are in the position they are in today.

Hopefully Grier proves me wrong but if he doesn‘t we are looking at several more years of mediocre play on the field or worse.
 
1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,138
Reaction score
1,523
Age
67
Location
Miami
joeylats said:
Why would a f.a. sign in Tampa or Indy? They dont have a qb either.Oakland has Carr but Gruden doesnt like him.
Tannehill is free agent in Tenn. Prescott is a f.a.in Dallas.J.A. in Buffalo couldnt hit water falling out of a boat,
Click to expand...
Whether you want to admit it or not, all those teams have a lot more talent than the Dolphins have at this time. Perhaps in a few years the Dolphins will have the talent on the roster to entice top tier free agents but right now they just don’t have that type talent.

While I agree Indy was certainly hurt by the Luck early retirement. They will likely go after one of the free agents QB’s and they have a lot of talent throughout their entire roster. Prescott will eventually resign with
the Cowboys and even though you might not like Allen in Buffalo, the Bills are probably the most talented team in the AFC East going into next season.

Tannehill will probably stay with the Titans but even if he doesn‘t they will probably have no problem replacing him with another game manager type QB. They too are far more talented than the a Dolphins.

I just think that any free agent looking to go to a playoff contending team will not be as interested in signing with the Dolphins as they will one of the teams who already made the playoffs this year or a team that has the talent to be a playoff team next year. The Dolphins are at least 2-3 years from being a legitimate playoff contender and right now they have no idea who the QB might be when they eventually become that playoff contender.

I really don’t have any desire to see the Dolphins sign players in free agency who are looking to make that one last big pay day. Those type free agents have proven to be nothing but disappointments when signing with the Dolphins in the past. I would rather the Dolphins build through the draft and wait a few years to
supplement the roster with a few top tier free agents when they truly a better team and know who their QB of the future is. This year in free agency I really don’t see any free agents except the 2nd and 3rd tier type players signing with the Dolphins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom