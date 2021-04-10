Safety class

I really like Moehrig, Grant, and Cisco. I just don’t think my Dawgs are getting enough love. Richard Lecounte is a bit small, but he will stick his face mask in there and tackle.

I think his motorcycle accident has scared people away from touting his ability. What he does so well is read and diagnose. When he sees it, it’s like he is shot from a cannon, great acceleration to make a play on the ball. Mark Webb was stuck behind better players, but he has the tools to be good. He has good size and speed. He just lacks experience.