Tupac Shakur
troublesome
Club Member
- Joined
- May 4, 2006
- Messages
- 1,095
- Reaction score
- 362
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Thugz Mansion
with the news that michael thomas is out for the next 4 months, the saints could be in the market for a wr.
they may just roll with their young guys because of cap issues and chalk this up to a rebuild year and hit the reset button next year.
but if not..
this article does not mention any dolphins, but i would definitely throw some feelers out there if i was grier. now's the time to get max value for an average player.
obviously waddle and probably fuller are untouchable, but other than that i think anyone else is up for debate, including parker.
from a draft pick perspective, i would be down with a 3rd for parker and probably later rounds for anyone else.
it be great to get something back for someone we may ultimately cut - grant, hurns, wilson, etc.
anyway looks like a possible opportunity for trader chris. (i seem to recall he's made the most trades in the nfl over the last 3 years compared to any other gm)
