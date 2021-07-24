 saints could be in the market for a wr | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

saints could be in the market for a wr

with the news that michael thomas is out for the next 4 months, the saints could be in the market for a wr.

they may just roll with their young guys because of cap issues and chalk this up to a rebuild year and hit the reset button next year.

saintswire.usatoday.com

Saints depth chart at receiver looks grim without Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints wide receivers depth chart may be the worst in the NFL with Michael Thomas unavailable:
saintswire.usatoday.com saintswire.usatoday.com

but if not..

saintswire.usatoday.com

5 wide receiver trade targets for Saints after Michael Thomas surgery

Between a thin free agent market and shaky depth chart, the Saints could consider a trade for help without Michael Thomas. Five names to know:
saintswire.usatoday.com saintswire.usatoday.com

this article does not mention any dolphins, but i would definitely throw some feelers out there if i was grier. now's the time to get max value for an average player.

obviously waddle and probably fuller are untouchable, but other than that i think anyone else is up for debate, including parker.

from a draft pick perspective, i would be down with a 3rd for parker and probably later rounds for anyone else.

it be great to get something back for someone we may ultimately cut - grant, hurns, wilson, etc.

anyway looks like a possible opportunity for trader chris. (i seem to recall he's made the most trades in the nfl over the last 3 years compared to any other gm)
 
Lowest I would take for Parker is a 2nd and in that case I would rather keep him... But for a first... Have him.
 
New Orleans and Miami have made a few trades recently so that might make it more likely that the two clubs get together again.

Wilson, Grant, Hurns or even Preston Williams could be available. Probably would get a low rounder for any of those players. But maybe it's a player for player move.

Also, NO is rumored to be interested in X. Howard so it could potentially be a larger deal.
 
ANUFan said:
You’re not getting a 2nd round pick for Parker. Come on!
Click to expand...
Could be something like a 3rd and a 5th. But he's one of those players who probably has more value to Miami.

Would like to see what he can do with Tua now that they will have a full training camp and offseason together.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
New Orleans and Miami have made a few trades recently so that might make it more likely that the two clubs get together again.

Wilson, Grant, Hurns or even Preston Williams could be available. Probably would get a low rounder for any of those players. But maybe it's a player for player move.

Also, NO is rumored to be interested in X. Howard so it could potentially be a larger deal.
Click to expand...
Stop throwing Williams name around. I want him in Miami this season. If we trade him I'm blaming you!!
 
SCOTTY said:
Stop throwing Williams name around. I want him in Miami this season. If we trade him I'm blaming you!!
Click to expand...

The problem with trade scenarios is there are members here who love DVP, or Williams, or wilson, or . . .
Any trade is going to be dissed by someone.
 
I'd like to keep more WR's than usual. To keep from ever being in the limited WR situation from last year - injuries or not.
 
I'd give them Grant or Hurns for literally anything in return. I'd be fine with a third for Parker as well.
 
Parker and Thomas on the same roster after their feud last season? Even if Thomas is on then ir for part of the season that situation could still get dicey.
 
Williams is the only one that makes a little sense to me. But even then, he’s so cheap, why not keep him?

After Parker and Michael Thomas got into it on Twitter during the whole “it’s tougher to beat Gilmore” thing, I doubt NO wants to put them in the same locker room
 
