SAN FRAN RECORD TRACKER FOR OUR FIRST ROUND PICK

Feverdream said: Chicago though?



Holy crap, a lot of people have them in the running for worst team in the league. Click to expand...

Slopping weather. Fields was 2/10 at one point I think.51 yard TD to Dante Pettis woke them up.But the team is void of talent, which makes this game a surprise.Also the Niners lost Elijah Mitchell. No word on that one.Would love to see an 0-4 start, maybe we can poach Trent Williams at some point. Won’t make sense to keep him if they aren’t going anywhere.Also, Niners and Rams games look a lot easier on paper now then they did Thursday morning.