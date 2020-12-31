 Sarkisian to replace Gailey? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sarkisian to replace Gailey?

I know he's said he would love to coach Tua in the NFL and was largely responsible for the offense Tua excelled in. Knowing that Old Chan River would be better off collecting stamps, what's the chance we make a push and back up the brinks truck to get him here as OC? Clearly that would also influence which players we take in the draft.

Thoughts?
 
Pretty much Head coach in waiting at Alabama......Yea...he'll give that up to be OC at Miami..
 
It needs to happen. Ross needs to get the checkbook ready. If Miami believes Tua is their franchise QB then this has got to happen.
 
I mean, is Saban close to that? He could always come coach here, get some NFL experience and go back when Nick retires

But yeah, sign me up, gotta be better than Gailey
 
Few more years....Sark has already turned down head coaching jobs this year...
 
Nick is fixing to turn 70..and if we win the title this year...Nick breaks Bear's record...
 
