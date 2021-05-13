 Schedule Posted | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Schedule Posted

G

gregorygrant83

Patriots game week one won't be easy. Just get a win and the season off to a good start, it doesn't need to be pretty. NE's defense can always cause problems for qbs and if the running game for the Patriots is clicking there offense can be a handful too. I'm sure they're going to try to bring a lot of pressure at Tua.
 
M

MiaFins31

I see 9-8 just off a quick first glance. Getting the bye week 14 is a blessing and a curse so that cancels out. The last 3 are rough. 2 on the road and then NE at home. We could be staring at a 1-4 start. We’ve started slow both years under this regime but gotten better an better with each passing week. I would expect that to be the case again. I reserve the right to change my projection at a later date.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

superphin said:
The only strong losses are Buffalo at home, Bucs, and Ravens. 14-3 here we come.
Click to expand...
Miami probably starts season 3-3 at best while the team comes together. Going to have to take advantage of 4 home games in 5 weeks later in the season and that they only have one set of back to back road games.
 
bane

bane

I don’t know why but I feel like that is a tough schedule. Though I always think we have a tough schedule cause I am worried about if we are really that good. Hopefully we are dominating team and kick *** against any type of team
 
