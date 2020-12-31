 Sean McDermott drops a hint about Sunday’s plan for Bills starters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sean McDermott drops a hint about Sunday’s plan for Bills starters

“Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday morning on WGR radio that it “remains yet to be seen and determined” whether the Bills will use their starters on Sunday. Here’s the hint that McDermott may have dropped: He said that the Bills will do what’s best for “our team and our players.”

Sean McDermott drops a hint about Sunday's plan for Bills starters - ProFootballTalk

The Bills can nail down the No. 2 seed on Sunday with a win over the Dolphins. The Bills also will be the No. 2 seed if the Steelers, who are resting Ben Roethlisberger and presumably other key starters, lose to the Browns. It appears that the Bills will be banking on the Browns beating [more]
I think just whoever is in the report even if just probable will suit up but not play. That's it, whoever really needs the rest they'll give it to them but we're still playing up against Allen and Diggs.
 
I still say there is no way in hell McDermott risks his key players when Pittsburgh has already said they are resting theirs. There is little to nothing to gain and a crap ton to lose. I could see them playing a series of two, maybe. However, I've been wrong before.
 
