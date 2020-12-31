fugawzi
“Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday morning on WGR radio that it “remains yet to be seen and determined” whether the Bills will use their starters on Sunday. Here’s the hint that McDermott may have dropped: He said that the Bills will do what’s best for “our team and our players.”
Sean McDermott drops a hint about Sunday's plan for Bills starters - ProFootballTalk
The Bills can nail down the No. 2 seed on Sunday with a win over the Dolphins. The Bills also will be the No. 2 seed if the Steelers, who are resting Ben Roethlisberger and presumably other key starters, lose to the Browns. It appears that the Bills will be banking on the Browns beating [more]
